Section 66 of the principal enactment is hereby amended as follows: (2) by the insertion immediately after the definition of “High Seas” of the following new definition: “ “Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing Operations meanWith regard to Illegal Fishing, Fishing Operations conducted by (a) local or foreign fishing boats in Sri Lanka Waters in contravention of any law or any regulation made under this Act; (b) any local fishing boat in the High Seas in contravention of any laws or any regulation made under this Act, including any regulation made to implement conservation and management measures adopted by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission or other Fisheries Management Organization to which Sri Lanka is a party; (c) any local fishing boat in waters under the jurisdiction of another State, without the permission of such State; (d) any fishing boat flying the flag of any foreign State, which is a party to the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission or another Regional Fisheries Management Organisation to which Sri Lanka is also a party, in Sri Lanka Waters, operating in contravention of regulations made under this Act implementing (i) the conservation and management measures adopted by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission or such other Regional Fisheries Management Organization; or (ii) the relevant provisions of any international agreement or obligations undertaken by Sri Lanka, as the case may be;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.