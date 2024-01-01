Act No. 2 of 1996
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 54
(1) For the purposes of this Act, it shall be presumed until the contrary is proved that where any fish is found at any time in any fishing boat at any place for Sri Lanaka or in Sri Lanka waters, such fish was taken— (i) by the owner of that boat, if he is to the has at the time or if no person is found to the boat at thar time; or (ii) by the person for the time being in the base and in charge thereof, if the owner is not to the boat at that time.