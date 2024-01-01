Sea Fisheries Act

Translated text:

The owner or shipowner of the fishing vessel shall apply for the licence to engage in sea fishing in writing on a form to be determined by the Minister and provided free of charge by the Harbour Master. Simultaneously with the submission of the fully completed and signed form to the Harbour Master, the annexes referred to in Article 15 shall be submitted. In case of a not fully completed form or the absence of the appendices referred to in Article 15, the signatory will be given one opportunity by the Harbour Master to render the missing information or to submit the missing appendices, while setting him a reasonable period of time in view of the circumstances. If within the term set pursuant to the third paragraph the missing data are not supplemented or the missing appendices are not submitted, the application will not be taken up by the Harbour Master.

Article 15

The owner or shipowner of the fishing vessel shall attach the following attachments to the form referred to in Article 14, first paragraph:

a. a list containing the names and residences of the captain and other members of the crew; b. a recent photograph or recent photographs of the fishing vessel, clearly showing the name and registration marks of the fishing vessel; c. a description of the fishing gear on board the fishing vessel and the methods used by the fishing vessel to fish; d. a description of the radio communication equipment present on board the fishing vessel, including the call number and radio frequency, and any other electrical or electronic equipment; e. a description of the species of fish to be fished. 2. before each departure from port, the Captain of the fishing vessel shall submit to the Harbour Master a copy of the list referred to in the first paragraph under a, after any necessary amendments have been made, in order to bring that list into line with the composition of the crew. 3. The Minister may, having heard the Board, give further regulations regarding the form and content of the appendices referred to in subsection 1. 4. The Minister may also, having heard the Board, require that other appendices be attached to the application for a licence, if necessary.

Article 16

The Harbour Master shall send the forms received, accompanied by the attachments as well as – except in case of foreign fishing vessels – a copy of the registration certificate issued for the fishing vessel concerned, to the Director as soon as possible. The Harbour Master may accompany the transmission with his comments. The Harbour Master shall issue to the signatory of the form a dated proof of notice of transmission to the Director.

Article 17

Before 20 January of each year, the Minister, having heard the Board, shall announce in the newspaper of the Republic of Suriname as well as in two daily newspapers with national distribution, when application forms as referred to in Article 14, first paragraph, can be obtained from the Harbour Master, and which is the maximum number of licences that will be issued in that year per fish or fish species, stating the allocation key for the fishing vessels registered in Part A, in Part B or in Part C of the central fishing register and for foreign fishing vessels. With the announcements referred to in subsection 1, the Minister, having heard the Board, at the same time will announce the general conditions on which the licence will be granted. These general conditions shall include, inter alia, the permitted means and methods of fishing, the mesh sizes, the seasons and areas where fishing is permitted, the minimum sizes of fish to be caught, the maximum quantities of fish to be caught, and the method of reporting the fish catches. This information will be printed on the reverse of the licence. In addition to the general conditions laid down in and under subsection (2) of this Article the Minister, having heard the Board, may, when granting the licence, add special conditions or obligations which shall only apply to a particular fishing vessel or to a group of certain fishing vessels.

Article 18

Within thirty days from the date of the proof of notification referred to in Article 16(3) of transmission to the Director, the Minister shall – notwithstanding the provisions of Article 6, first paragraph of the Act – grant the licence, which shall have a validity of not more than one year and be in the form of one original copy and one duplicate copy. The licence may not be transferred. In case of granting the licence the Harbour Master shall notify the signatory of the form referred to in Article 14, first paragraph, in writing or orally, that both copies of the licence referred to in the first paragraph can be collected at his office against simultaneous payment of the amount referred to in article 19 and – except in the case of foreign fishing vessels – on presentation of the certificate of reliability referred to in section 21. A negative decision on an application for the granting of a licence shall be notified by the Minister by registered letter, stating the reasons, to the signatory of the form referred to in section 14(1), within thirty days of the date of the proof of notification of transmission to the Director. Interested parties may, within thirty days of the sending of the rejection decision or in case of attaching special conditions or of obligations as referred to in Article 17(3) – within thirty days of receiving the licence – lodge an appeal with the Court of Justice against the negative decision or against the special conditions or obligations attached thereto.

Article 19 A fee shall be payable to the State for the licence, which shall be determined by the Minister, having heard the Board. It shall be published at the same time and in the manner referred to in section 17, first paragraph. In determining the amount, the Minister may distinguish between the amounts specified in the parts A, B or C of the central fishing register and foreign fishing vessels, as well as a distinction on the basis of the fish or types of fish which may be fished, or according to the size or engine power of the fishing vessel.

Article 20