Veiligheidsvoorschrift nr. 3, G.B. 1948 no. 183 (Safety regulation nr. 3, G.B. 1948 no. 183)
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?
Full TextSummary:
This regulation prescribes some measures regarding first aid. These include the availability of an emergency compartment kit at site, certified persons entrusted with first aid and where the work involves the risk of drowning, efficient and visible means for rescue (swimming jackets, lifeboats, etc.) should be readily available.