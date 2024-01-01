Deep Sea Fisheries Management Act

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 30

    Article 30

    (1) A person shall not buy, sell, possess, export or otherwise trade fish or fish products taken or obtained in contravention of this Act. (2) A person who contravenes this section commits an offense and shall, upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the Second Schedule to this Act, and in addition, all fish or fish products shall be seized by the court.

  • Article 34

    Article 34

    A person shall not introduce into the Exclusive Economic Zone, directly, indirectly, deliberately or accidentally, any deleterious substance, including substances which may have toxic, hazardous or other harmful properties or effects in relation to fish or marine environment. (2) The operator of any fishing vessel shall: (a) take back to port for disposal any unused bait and waste generated on a fishing vessel by fish processing or other human activities; and (b) carry out bunkering operations in compliance with subsection (1). (3) A person shall not, without a written authorization of the Director General, leave in or in a position to enter the Exclusive Economic Zone any fishing gear or any other non-biodegradable object used for fishing after the termination of fishing activity, except in an emergency when the incident is promptly reported to the Director General. (4) The Director General may cause the fishing gear or any other non-biodegradable object referred to in subsection (3) to be removed by any other person authorized for that purpose, and any cost incurred in connection with such removal may be recovered from the person or persons responsible for leaving the gear or object. (5) A person who contravenes subsections (1), (2) or (3), commits an offense and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount set out in the Second Schedule to this Act, and be liable for full compensation in respect of any loss or damage as well as the full cost of restoring the affected habitat to its previous state.

Observers

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 16

    Article 16

    (1) The functions and powers of the Director General shall be to: (n) appoint in writing among officers of the Authority to be licensing officers, fisheries inspectors, fisheries observers or authorized officers to carry out duties as prescribed in the Regulations; and (o) perform such functions or exercise such powers as may be prescribed or necessary to carry.

Transshipment

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 39

    Article 39

    (1) A person shall not engage in trans-shipment activities at sea: (a) in the Exclusive Economic Zone; or (b) in respect of any national of the United Republic including any Tanzanian fishing vessel, in areas beyond national jurisdiction, except in accordance with a written permission under section 29 of this Act. (2) A person who contravenes this section commits an offense and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount set out in the Second Schedule to this Act.

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 35

    Article 35

    (1) A person shall not, being an operator of a fishing vessel, engage in any fishing activities unless such person has a valid and applicable licence, authorization or other permission issued in accordance with this Act. (2) Subject to subsection (1), the terms and conditions of licence, authorization and other permission shall be prescribed in the Regulations. 36.-(1) The holder of a licence, authorization or other permission issued under this Act shall: (a) comply with the terms and conditions of the licence, authorization or other permission; (b) comply with this Act, and any other written law, applicable Access Agreement and any applicable international conservation and management measure;and (c) comply with all relevant provisions of the laws of the United Republic relating to navigational standards, seaworthiness and safety of vessels at sea. (2) A person who contravenes this section commits an offense and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount set out in the Second Schedule to this Act, and in addition, the person’s licence may be suspended or cancelled.

  • Article 36

    Article 36

