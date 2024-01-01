Deep Sea Fisheries Management Act

A person shall not introduce into the Exclusive Economic Zone, directly, indirectly, deliberately or accidentally, any deleterious substance, including substances which may have toxic, hazardous or other harmful properties or effects in relation to fish or marine environment. (2) The operator of any fishing vessel shall: (a) take back to port for disposal any unused bait and waste generated on a fishing vessel by fish processing or other human activities; and (b) carry out bunkering operations in compliance with subsection (1). (3) A person shall not, without a written authorization of the Director General, leave in or in a position to enter the Exclusive Economic Zone any fishing gear or any other non-biodegradable object used for fishing after the termination of fishing activity, except in an emergency when the incident is promptly reported to the Director General. (4) The Director General may cause the fishing gear or any other non-biodegradable object referred to in subsection (3) to be removed by any other person authorized for that purpose, and any cost incurred in connection with such removal may be recovered from the person or persons responsible for leaving the gear or object. (5) A person who contravenes subsections (1), (2) or (3), commits an offense and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount set out in the Second Schedule to this Act, and be liable for full compensation in respect of any loss or damage as well as the full cost of restoring the affected habitat to its previous state.