Deep Sea Fisheries Management and Development Regulations, 2021
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Article 9
(1) The operator of any fishing vessel in the Exclusive Economic Zone or Tanzanian fishing vessel in any area beyond national jurisdiction or that is within the area of competence of a relevant RFMO shall not intentionally cause or allow a purse seine net to be set around any protected, threatened or endangered cetacean or whale shark if it is sighted prior to the commencement of the set. (2) Where any cetacean or whale shark is unintentionally encircled in a purse seine net, the operator referred to in sub regulation (1) shall- (a) take all reasonable steps to ensure the safe release of any cetacean or whale shark, while taking into consideration the safety of the crew, in accordance with best practice guidelines for the safe release and handling of cetacean or whale shark developed by the subsidiary scientific body of a Scientific Committee of a relevant RFMO; and (b) report the incident to the Director General with the following information- (i) in respect of a cetacean, the species if known; (ii) the number of individuals; (iii) a short description of the interaction, including details of how and why the interaction occurred, if possible; (iv) the location of the encirclement; (v) the steps taken to ensure safe release; and (vi) an assessment of the life status of the animal on release, including whether the cetacean or whale shark was released alive but subsequently died. (3) An operator who uses gear types other than purse seiners for fishing tuna and tuna-like species associated with cetacean or whale shark shall report all interactions with cetacean or whale shark to the Director General. (4) The report under sub regulation (3) shall include information as provided under subregulation (2)(b)(i) to–(vi).
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 41
The terms or conditions for fisheries access agreement entered into by the Director General shall require that- (g) the other party to the agreement shall ensure minimum specified benefits to nationals of the United Republic in terms of training and employing such level of qualified nationals as crew members as may be specified by the Director General; and
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 61
(2) Monitoring, control and surveillance shall be carried out by fishery inspectors, authorized officers, observers and such other officers as the Director General may determine.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Regulation 26
- The Director General may refuse to grant a license, authorization or permission, where he determines that- (a)the standards of pre-licensing inspection have not been met; (b) the exploitation of the fisheries is unsustainable; (c)the operator has been convicted of an offense involving dishonesty or fraud; (d) the operator has been involved in an organized criminal group or transnational crime; (e)the operator has committed an offense in the Exclusive Economic Zone, or the vessel has been used for such an offense and any consequent process has not been concluded; (f)the operator is associated with a fishing vessel that is on a list of a relevant RFMO that designates fishing vessels that have engaged in illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing; (g) the fishing vessel flies a flag that is considered to be a “flag of non-compliance” because of the failure of the flag State to exercise effective flag State responsibility based on criteria set out in FAO Guidelines for Flag State Performance; (h) the fishing vessel is not fit for the purpose for which application has been made; (i) port State measures have not been taken against the fishing vessel under an applicable conservation and management measure; or (j) the applicant has not: (i) complied with the terms of an existing or previous license or any other requirement under the Act and these Regulations; and (ii) submitted to due process under these Regulations in respect of the non-compliance or satisfied any applicable determination. (2) The Director General shall not grant a license or permission in relation to any foreign fishing vessel previously licensed for fishing or related activities by a foreign State if that vessel undermined the effectiveness of applicable ICMMs and the foreign State suspended or cancelled the previous license. (3) The restriction under subregulation (2) shall not apply if- (a) the ownership of the vessel has changed since the vessel undermined the effectiveness of applicable ICMMs; or (b) the new owner has provided evidence to the Director General that, in his opinion, demonstrates that the previous owner has no further legal, beneficial or financial interest in the vessel. (4) The Director General shall, in writing, notify the applicant the refusal to grant a license, authorization or permission and the reasons for such refusal.