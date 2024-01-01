Fisheries Act 2003
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 17
The Minister shall by notice published in the Gazette impose conditions that are necessary for the proper management of fisheries which are- (q) establishing effective mechanism for fisheries monitoring, surveillance control and enforcement, to ensure compliance with conservation and management measure as well as those adopted by regional or sub regional organizations or arrangements;
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 17
The Minister shall by notice published in the Gazette impose conditions that are necessary for the proper management of fisheries which are (j) regulating the landing of fish and providing for management of fish landing stations; (u) regulate transshipment of fish or fish products to ensure compliance with all conservation and fishery management measures.
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 2
'owner'' as applied to registered fishing vessel or gear, means the registered owner or holder of a fishing licence
Article 39
(2) No order made under subsection (1) shall be made if the owner of such vessel or vehicle satisfied the court that the vessel or vehicle was used without his knowledge or consent.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 5
(3) There shall be a central registry of fishing vessels registered in accordance with the provisions of this Act.
Article 28
(1) The Minister shall by notice published in the Gazette, prescribe fees for fishing vessel registration various licences, services,permits and export royalties.
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 19
No foreign fishing vessel shall be licensed to fish in the territorial waters.
Article 20
(1) Notwithstanding the provisions of section 19, the Director or any authorized officer shall for purposes of scientific research, complementary's educational and food supply with the consent in writing of the Minister, grant any fishing licence or to fish authority, as the case may be, to any person who is not a citizen of the United Republic, or, in the case of a body corporate, to any body corporate which is not incorporated by or under any written law. (2) in case of a fishing vessel flying a foreign flag, such vessel shall not change her foreign flag unless the Registrar of Ships has consulted the Director on the same.