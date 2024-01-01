Fisheries Act 2003

(1) The Minister may make regulations for the better carrying out of the objects and purposes of this Act and may by such regulations, make provisions which, in his opinion, are necessary or expedient for the purpose of protecting, conserving, developing, regulating or controlling the capture, collection, gathering, processing, storage or marketing of fish, fish products, aquatic flora or products of aquatic flora. (2) Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (1), the Minister may make regulations - (a) providing for the issuance, suspension and cancellation of licences or authorities granted or given under this Act or any subsidiary legislation made under this Act; (b) prescribing the terms and conditions upon which any such licence or authority may be granted or issued; (c) prescribing the forms of application for licences and responsible authorities; (d) prescribing fees for licences and authorities; (e) requiring all or any category of fishing vessels to be registered; (f) providing for and regulating the description, specifications and form of nets to be used in fishing and the size of the meshes; (g) prohibiting or regulating the use of any description of fishing gear; (h) prohibiting, restricting or regulating the importation into Mainland Tanzania any live fish, other than fish indigenous to Mainland Tanzania; (i) prohibiting or regulating the exportation of fish, aquatic flora or any fish product or product of aquatic flora; (j) prohibiting or restricting the use of explosives for the purpose of fishing; (k) prohibiting or restricting the use of any poisonous chemical or toxic substance for the purpose of fishing; (l) prohibiting or restricting the capturing, collection, removal or destruction of any variety of fish, aquatic flora, product or product of aquatic flora; (m) providing for the protection of critical habitats; (n) preventing the obstruction and pollution of territorial waters; (o) controlling the import and export of fish, aquatic flora, fish products or products of aquatic flora; (p) determining and imposing closed periods; (q) limiting or controlling the number and size of fishing vessels; (r) regulating the marketing of fish, aquatic flora, fishery products or products of aquatic flora; (s) prohibiting, regulating or controlling the activities of foreign fishing vessels within territorial waters; (t) regulating the processing of fish, fish products or aquatic flora or products of aquatic flora; (u) prescribing conditions under which every processor of fish, fish products or products of aquatic flora shall comply; (v) prescribing specifications to which any factory building or other premises used for the purpose of fish processing, storage or sale of any fish, fish product, aquatic flora or product of aquatic flora shall conform; (w) controlling and regulating importation, manufacturing and construction of fishing gears; (x) regulating the structure, functions and powers of authorized associations; (y) regulating the remunerations and fringe benefits for the Unit; (z) providing for and regulating the conditions under which industrial fishing shall be undertaken; (aa) providing for and regulating the manner in which aquaculture shall be undertaken; (bb) providing for the issuance of identification cards and conditions under which they shall be used; (cc) providing for protection of biodiversity of aquatic habitats, ecosystems and endangered species; (dd) regulating artisanal fisheries; (ee) providing for the restoration and recovery of depleted stocks; (ff) providing for and regulating the manner in which genetic resources shall be managed; (gg) providing for marking of fishing gears; (hh) providing for recovery of lost and abandoned fishing gears; (ii) regulating the use of fish aggregating devices; and (jj) providing for data collection and reporting.