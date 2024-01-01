Vessel Tracking

(1) The Director shall establish and maintain a Vessel Monitoring System popularly known as VMS in the industrial sea fishery. (2) The Director shall appoint from amongst Authorised Officers, experts to manage the day to day functions of the Vessel Monitoring System. (3) The Vessel Monitoring System operation room shall monitor all the movement of the vessels. (4) A fishing vessel shall, while at sea, at all times have all its Vessel Monitoring System gadgets switched on. (5) A captain of any commercial fishing vessel shall abide by all instructions given by the Director. (6) A person other than Authorised Officer shall not enter the Vessel Monitoring System operations room unless authorised. (7) A commercial fishing vessel which has been granted fishing licence in accordance to Regulation 11 shall at all time be equipped with an automatic satellite linked Vessel Monitoring System compatible with the one installed in the office of the Director. (8) Information transmitted shall include the vessel identification mark, latitude, longitude, date, time, course and speed which shall be transmitted all the time. (9) The performance standards of the equipment shall have inter alia the following qualities- (a) be temper proof; (b) be polled by the monitoring room; (c) a two-way messaging capability between the vessel and the monitoring centre; (d) be fully automatic and operational at all times regardless of environmental conditions; (e) provide real time data. (10) The captain shall, in the event of malfunctioning of the Vessel Monitoring System use other means as appropriate including fax, radio to provide the required data or information after every twenty four hours. (11) Vessel Monitoring System data shall, where necessary be admitted as evidence in fisheries offenses.