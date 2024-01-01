Act Governing the Rights to Fish in Thai Waters in B.E. 2482 (1939)

Unless agreements have been made otherwise with foreign countries, the following vessels can not be used for fishing purpose in the Thai fishery waters: (1) Vessels having foreign nationality or belonging to aliens or juristic persons having foreign nationality; (2) Thai vessels, the crews of which include aliens, no matter in what capacity they may be. However, aliens who have been residents in Thailand for not less than five consecutive years before the 28th October, B.E. 2477, may become members of the crew of a Thai fishing vessel, provided that they must have been registered under and complied with the law concerning registration of aliens, and the aggregate number does not exceed twenty five per cent of the total number of crew. For the purpose of this Section, a crew shall not be deemed to be an alien if such an alien is an instructor appointed by the Minister for imparting knowledge in fishery in Government, Public or Municipal school. In ase of Public or Municipal school, the number shall not exceed five structors to each school and permission must have been obtained from the lster or the official appointed by the Minister for that purpose.