Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E.2558 (2015)

The Director-General shall have the power to issue the following orders against any person engaging in a fishing operation which constitutes a serious infringement:

(1) seizure of the aquatic animals and aquatic animal products obtained from any

such fishing operation or seizure of fishing gear;

(2) prohibition of any fishing activity until full compliance is achieved; (3) suspension of license for a period not exceeding ninety days each time; in this regard, an order may also be issued to prohibit the use of any such fishing vessel until the license suspension period expires;

(4) revocation of license and publicly listing the fishing vessel as a vessel used in

IUU fishing;

(5) detention of any such fishing vessel or demanding that a security be

deposited where such infringing fishing vessel is a non-Thai fishing vessel.

When seizing aquatic animals or aquatic animal products pursuant to (1), the Director-General may order the owner or master of the vessel to take care of and store the aquatic animals and aquatic animal products on boardthe vessel in the same conditions.

When issuing an order pursuant to paragraph one, the Director-General shall take into account the severity of the infringement, recidivism andthe prevention of recidivism.