Vessel Tracking

Section 88 and section 89 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 shall be repealed and replaced by the following: “Section 88. The owner of a transhipment vessel having the size specified by notification of the Minister shall undertake the following: (1) install a vessel monitoring system and maintain the operability of such system at all times in accordance with rules and procedures prescribed by notification of the Director-General; Section 20/1. The following text shall be added as section 89/1 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558: “Section 89/1. In the interest of enhancing the efficiency of monitoring, control and surveillance of unlawful fishing, the Minister shall have the power to issue a Ministerial Regulation to prescribe rules, procedures and conditions to be complied by owners of vessels used for supporting fishing vessels or transhipment vessels. For the purposes of controlling the quality of installation, transmission and storage of data and securing a vessel monitoring system, the Director-General shall have the power to issue a Notification to prescribe rules, procedures and conditions to be complied by a telecommunications service provider providing the vessel monitoring system service

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.