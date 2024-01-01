Vessel Tracking

Royal Ordinance on Fisheries (No.2) B.E.2017
Section 88 and section 89 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 shall be repealed and replaced by the following: “Section 88. The owner of a transhipment vessel having the size specified by notification of the Minister shall undertake the following: (1) install a vessel monitoring system and maintain the operability of such system at all times in accordance with rules and procedures prescribed by notification of the Director-General; Section 20/1. The following text shall be added as section 89/1 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558: “Section 89/1. In the interest of enhancing the efficiency of monitoring, control and surveillance of unlawful fishing, the Minister shall have the power to issue a Ministerial Regulation to prescribe rules, procedures and conditions to be complied by owners of vessels used for supporting fishing vessels or transhipment vessels. For the purposes of controlling the quality of installation, transmission and storage of data and securing a vessel monitoring system, the Director-General shall have the power to issue a Notification to prescribe rules, procedures and conditions to be complied by a telecommunications service provider providing the vessel monitoring system service