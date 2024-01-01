2002 Marine Resources Act
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Section 102
(47) "Operator" means any person who is in charge of or directs or controls a fishing vessel, or for whose direct economic or financial benefit a vessel is being used, including the master, owner, and charterer.
(48) “Owner” in relation to a fishing vessel means any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner, whether on his own behalf or on behalf of another, and includes a person who owns the vessel jointly with any other person or persons and any manager, director or secretary of any corporate body or company that holds an ownership interest in the vessel.
Section 102
“Person” means any natural person or business enterprise and includes, but is not limited to, a corporation, partnership, cooperative, association, the government of any of the four States, or any political subdivision thereof, and any foreign government, subdivision of such government or other entity.
Section 608
(5) Every person who is a master, owner, charterer, agent or company established under the laws of the Federated States of Micronesia of a fishing vessel that transports an authorized officer, inspector or observer outside the fishery waters and, without having obtained prior consent from the Authority, causes him to disembark outside the territory or jurisdiction of the Federated States of Micronesia, shall be jointly and severally liable for a fine plus all costs of repatriation including board and lodging while out of the Federated States of Micronesia and direct transportation to the Federated States of Micronesia.