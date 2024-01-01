(1) The Executive Director shall notify the applicant of the decision to issue or deny a permit, or of the need for more information, within a reasonable time of the date of receipt of the completed application. (2) The Executive Director may approve the application on such terms and conditions and with such restrictions as he deems appropriate. (3) A permit, or its renewal, may be denied where: (a) the application is not in accordance with the requirements of this subtitle; (b) the Executive Director is satisfied that information required to be given or reported under this subtitle is false, incomplete or misleading; (c) the owner or charterer is the subject of proceedings under the bankruptcy laws of any jurisdiction or on reasonable grounds appears unable to meet any financial obligations which could arise from fishing activities and reasonable financial assurances sought by the Authority have not been provided; (d) the fishing vessel does not meet required safety standards; (e) the fishing vessel does not bear the required markings; (f) an operator of the vessel has contravened or has committed an offense against the laws of the Federated States of Micronesia, or the vessel has been used for contravention of an access agreement; or (g) the Executive Director determines that the issuance of a permit would not be in the best interests of the Federated States of Micronesia. (4) A permit shall be denied where: (a) the application is made in respect of a foreign fishing vessel that does not have good standing on the Regional Register of Foreign Fishing Vessels maintained by the South Pacific Forum Fisheries Agency; (b) the operator of the vessel with respect to which application for a permit has been made has failed to satisfy a judgment or other final determination or breach of this subtitle or an access agreement or fisheries management agreement entered into pursuant to this subtitle, until such time as the judgment or other determination is satisfied; provided that a subsequent change in ownership of a vessel shall not affect the application of this provision; (c) the Executive Director determines it would be inconsistent with management measures implemented in accordance with this subtitle; (d) the required fees, royalties or other forms of compensation have not been paid in accordance with this subtitle and an applicable access agreement; or (e) the Executive Director determines that insurance requirements of this subtitle and the applicable access agreement are not fulfilled