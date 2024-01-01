Fisheries Act

(1) A person on board a fishing vessel in respect of which a licence has been issued under this Act shall permit and assist an observer to board and remain on the vessel for the purposes of carrying out his or her duties and functions in accordance with this Act and as may be prescribed. (2) The master and each member of the crew of a vessel shall immediately comply with every lawful instruction or direction given by an Observer and facilitate safe boarding and inspection of the vessel including any equipment, fishing gear and fished fishery products carried on board that vessel and licence, certificate or other document required under this Act or concerng the operation of the vessel (3) The master and each member of the crew of a vessel shall take all measures to ensure the safety of an observer in the performance of his or her duties and functions. (4) A person who- (a) fails to take all reasonable measures to ensure the safety of an observer In the performance of his or her duties and functions; (b) wilfully obstructs or assaults an observer in the performance of his or her duties and functions; or (c) fails to comply with any lawful instruction or direction given by an observer in the performance of his or her duties and functions, commits an offense and is liable onconv.iction to.a fine not exceeding fifty thousand dollars and, in default of payment of the fine, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both the fine and imprisonment.