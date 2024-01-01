Merchant Shipping Act, 2013

A person who has a beneficial interest, otherwise than by way of mortgage in a ship or share in a ship registered in the name of some person as owner, shall as well as the registered owner be subject to all pecuniary penalties imposed by this or any other enactment on the owners of ships or share therein so however that proceedings may be taken for the enforcement of any such penalties against both or either of the person and registered owner, with or without joining the other of them.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.