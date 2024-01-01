Merchant Shipping Act, 2013
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 93
A person who has a beneficial interest, otherwise than by way of mortgage in a ship or share in a ship registered in the name of some person as owner, shall as well as the registered owner be subject to all pecuniary penalties imposed by this or any other enactment on the owners of ships or share therein so however that proceedings may be taken for the enforcement of any such penalties against both or either of the person and registered owner, with or without joining the other of them.