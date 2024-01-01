Any person who - (a) uses, permits to be used or attempts to use any - (i) chemical, poison or noxious substance or material whether of manufactured or natural origin; or (ii) explosive or explosive substance or device, for the purpose of killing, taking stunning, stupefying or disabling fish or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) carries, permits to be carried, possesses or controls any - (i) chemical, poison or noxious substance or material whether of manufactured or natural origin; or (ii) explosive or explosive substance or device, in circumstances which indicates an intention to use it for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a), shall be guilty of an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 2 years. (1) Any person who - (a) uses, permits to be used or attempts to use any - (i) chemical, poison or noxious substance or material whether of manufactured or natural origin; or (ii) explosive or explosive substance or device, for the purpose of killing, taking stunning, stupefying or disabling fish or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) carries, permits to be carried, possesses or controls any - (i) chemical, poison or noxious substance or material whether of manufactured or natural origin; or (ii) explosive or explosive substance or device, in circumstances which indicates an intention to use it for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a), shall be guilty of an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 2 years.(2) Any person who - (a) knowingly lands, displays for sale, sells, deals in, transport, receives or has in his possession any fish or fish product taken in contravention of subsection (1)(a); or (b) knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that any fish or fish product has been taken in contravention of subsec- tion (1)(a) fails or refuses to give, on request, to any authorised officer information regarding; (i) any activity described in subsection (1); or (ii) the source of his supply of any fish or fish product referred to in paragraph (a) of this subsection; shall be guilty of an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $100,000.(3) For the purposes of this section, a certificate signed, stamped and sealed by the Secretary or by any person authorised by him in writing as to the cause and manner of death or injury of any fish shall be accepted as prima facie evidence of the facts averred in the certificate in a court without proof of the signature of the person appearing to have signed the certificate or of his official position. (4) In any proceedings for an offense against this section, the provisions of sections 92 and 94, shall apply to a certificate issued under this subsection save that the words “section 17 (3)” shall be inserted in place of the words “section 92” in section 92 (3) and section 94 (1) and (5). (5) Any chemical, poison or noxious substance, explosive, explosive substance or device found on board any fishing vessel shall be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to intended for the purpose referred to in subsection (1) (a). (6) All fish or fish products subject to offenses under this section shall be confiscated, and any vessel or vehicle used to transport such fish or fish products may be confiscated and disposed of in such manner as the Secretary shall order.