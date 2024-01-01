Fishing Crew Regulation 2020
What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?
Article 3
The purposes of these regulations include but are not limited to the following: (1) to prescribe terms and conditions for foreign purse seine fishing vessel and carriers that are licensed to fish and operate in the fishery waters, for the employment of qualified crew; (2) to prescribe terms and conditions for Tuvalu vessels, and Chartered vessels, for the employment of qualified crew and other crew; (3) to ensure that qualified crews have access to an efficient and well regulated fishing crew agencies; and (4) to prescribe working conditions for qualified crew on fishing vessels to which these regulations are applicable to.