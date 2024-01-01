Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility

Marine Resources Act

Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?

    The law generally applies to operators and persons, defined in section 2 Interpretation, as follows: "operator" means, in relation to a fishing vessel, any person who is in charge of or directs or controls a fishing vessel, or for whose direct economic or financial benefit a vessel is being used, including the master, owner and charterer, and in relation to a fish processing establishment means any person who is in charge of or directs or controls such establishment, or for whose direct economic or financial benefit the fish processing establishment is being used; "person" means any natural person or business enterprise and includes but is not limited to a corporation, partnership, cooperative, association, the Government or any subdivision thereof, and any foreign government, subdivision of such government or other competent entity established by treaty or other such agreement recognised by Tuvalu. 'Owner' is also defined in relation to a fishing vessel or a fish processing establishment to mean 'any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner whether on his own behalf or on behalf of another'.

Merchant Shipping (Registration) Regulations

Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?

    (1) In terms of sections 8 and 13, an application for registration of a ship shall be in Form 1 in the Schedule. (2) Subject to sub-regulation (3), an application under sub-regulation (1) shall be accompanied by — (a) a certificate signed by the builder of the ship and containing — (i) a description of the ship; (ii) the estimated tonnage of the ship; (iii) the date and place of construction of the ship; and (iv) the name of the person (if any) on whose account the ship was built; (b) where the ship has been registered under a law of a country other than Tuvalu, evidence that registration in that country has ceased; (c) evidence that the applicant is the owner of the ship; (d) a declaration of ownership; and (e) the fee payable in terms of regulation 21, and shall include a list of not less than three alternative names, numbered in order of preference, under which the ship is proposed to be registered. (3) Where a certificate referred to in sub-regulation (2)(a) cannot be obtained the applicant shall — (a) make a declaration to that effect; and (b) annex the declaration to the application under sub-regulation (1) .

    A declaration of ownership under section 14 shall be in Form 2 in the Schedule.

    (1) Where the Registrar is satisfied under section 15(1) that a ship may be registered and on payment of the prescribed fee under regulation 21, he shall — (a) allot a registry number to the ship; and (b) enter into the Register — (i) the registry number so allotted; (ii) the name of the ship; (iii) such particulars of the construction or origin of the ship as appear to him to be relevant; (iv) the name and description of each owner of the ship; and (v) the proportions in which the owners, if more than one, own the ship; and (c) grant a certificate of registry in respect of the ship. (2) On registration of a ship the Registrar shall retain — (a) the certificate of the builder; (b) any evidence as to title to the ship which was annexed to the application for registration; (c) the declaration of ownership; and (d) any other document or certificate which he considers should be so retained.