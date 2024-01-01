(1) Where the Registrar is satisfied under section 15(1) that a ship may be registered and on payment of the prescribed fee under regulation 21, he shall — (a) allot a registry number to the ship; and (b) enter into the Register — (i) the registry number so allotted; (ii) the name of the ship; (iii) such particulars of the construction or origin of the ship as appear to him to be relevant; (iv) the name and description of each owner of the ship; and (v) the proportions in which the owners, if more than one, own the ship; and (c) grant a certificate of registry in respect of the ship. (2) On registration of a ship the Registrar shall retain — (a) the certificate of the builder; (b) any evidence as to title to the ship which was annexed to the application for registration; (c) the declaration of ownership; and (d) any other document or certificate which he considers should be so retained.

(1) In terms of sections 8 and 13, an application for registration of a ship shall be in Form 1 in the Schedule. (2) Subject to sub-regulation (3), an application under sub-regulation (1) shall be accompanied by — (a) a certificate signed by the builder of the ship and containing — (i) a description of the ship; (ii) the estimated tonnage of the ship; (iii) the date and place of construction of the ship; and (iv) the name of the person (if any) on whose account the ship was built; (b) where the ship has been registered under a law of a country other than Tuvalu, evidence that registration in that country has ceased; (c) evidence that the applicant is the owner of the ship; (d) a declaration of ownership; and (e) the fee payable in terms of regulation 21, and shall include a list of not less than three alternative names, numbered in order of preference, under which the ship is proposed to be registered. (3) Where a certificate referred to in sub-regulation (2)(a) cannot be obtained the applicant shall — (a) make a declaration to that effect; and (b) annex the declaration to the application under sub-regulation (1) .

The law generally applies to operators and persons, defined in section 2 Interpretation, as follows: "operator" means, in relation to a fishing vessel, any person who is in charge of or directs or controls a fishing vessel, or for whose direct economic or financial benefit a vessel is being used, including the master, owner and charterer, and in relation to a fish processing establishment means any person who is in charge of or directs or controls such establishment, or for whose direct economic or financial benefit the fish processing establishment is being used; "person" means any natural person or business enterprise and includes but is not limited to a corporation, partnership, cooperative, association, the Government or any subdivision thereof, and any foreign government, subdivision of such government or other competent entity established by treaty or other such agreement recognised by Tuvalu. 'Owner' is also defined in relation to a fishing vessel or a fish processing establishment to mean 'any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner whether on his own behalf or on behalf of another'.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.