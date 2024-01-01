Marine Resources Act
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 2
The law generally applies to operators and persons, defined in section 2 Interpretation, as follows: "operator" means, in relation to a fishing vessel, any person who is in charge of or directs or controls a fishing vessel, or for whose direct economic or financial benefit a vessel is being used, including the master, owner and charterer, and in relation to a fish processing establishment means any person who is in charge of or directs or controls such establishment, or for whose direct economic or financial benefit the fish processing establishment is being used; "person" means any natural person or business enterprise and includes but is not limited to a corporation, partnership, cooperative, association, the Government or any subdivision thereof, and any foreign government, subdivision of such government or other competent entity established by treaty or other such agreement recognised by Tuvalu. 'Owner' is also defined in relation to a fishing vessel or a fish processing establishment to mean 'any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner whether on his own behalf or on behalf of another'.