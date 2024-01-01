The Merchant Shipping (Registration of Fishing Vessels) Regulations 1988

The following evidence of title shall be produced on an application for full registration (otherthan an application for renewal of registry under regulations 30 and 31):— (a) in the case of a new vessel, the builder’s certificate; (b) in the case of a vessel which is not new, either— (i) a previous bill of sale or bills of sale showing the ownership of the vessel for at least 3 years before the application is made, or (ii) if the vessel has been registered with full registration at any time within the last 3years, bills of sale evidencing all transfers of ownership during the period since it was so registered, or (iii) evidence that the vessel has for at least 3 years been continuously registered as a British fishing vessel with simple registration in the names of the owners applying to be registered and remains so registered, or (iv) other evidence of title satisfactory to the Secretary of State.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.