The Merchant Shipping (Registration of Fishing Vessels) Regulations 1988
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 9
The following evidence of title shall be produced on an application for full registration (otherthan an application for renewal of registry under regulations 30 and 31):— (a) in the case of a new vessel, the builder’s certificate; (b) in the case of a vessel which is not new, either— (i) a previous bill of sale or bills of sale showing the ownership of the vessel for at least 3 years before the application is made, or (ii) if the vessel has been registered with full registration at any time within the last 3years, bills of sale evidencing all transfers of ownership during the period since it was so registered, or (iii) evidence that the vessel has for at least 3 years been continuously registered as a British fishing vessel with simple registration in the names of the owners applying to be registered and remains so registered, or (iv) other evidence of title satisfactory to the Secretary of State.