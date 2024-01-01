Fisheries Law

It is not permissible for any natural or corporate body to do the following: a- To use means of annihilation in fishing, like explosives, poisoned baits or chemical materials or electrical power etc. c- To uproot, cut or destroy sea weeds or coral reef of different types and species. d- To catch whales, sea mammals or turtles or to use their ovules, except those meant for scientific research by permission of the Ministry. e- To throw oils or fuel in the sea waters of the Republic. f- To throw caught marine creatures that are fit for food to the sea. g- To cast away marine creatures that are unfit for food as defined by the Ministry except after mincing. h- Selling, purchasing, importing, transporting and conveying those species from marine creatures that are dedicated for breeding without permission from the Ministry. i- Fishing, possessing, handling, landing, selling and marketing any type of the marine creatures, whose measurements and weights are lesser than those limits permitted. j- To exploit sea alga or sponges or any other types or species without obtaining a permission from the Ministry.