Fisheries Law

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 8

    PDF (page 5)Source URL

    The Ministry shall undertake the responsibility of supervising the organization of the fishing and exploitation of the marine creatures and their development in a manner that would ensure an increase in their returns and the supporting of the national economy. To this end it shall assume the following powers: 2- To define the implements, methods and materials those are harmful to the development and reproduction of marine creatures and to prohibit their use. 7- To define the elements of safety of the marine creatures and the materials that are not allowable to be discarded into the sea waters of the Republic and the allowable concentration of some or all of these materials in a manner that would not harm the marine creatures or human health directly or indirectly through coordinating with the competent authorities.

  • Article 52

    PDF (page 13)Source URL

    It is not permissible for any natural or corporate body to do the following: a- To use means of annihilation in fishing, like explosives, poisoned baits or chemical materials or electrical power etc. c- To uproot, cut or destroy sea weeds or coral reef of different types and species. d- To catch whales, sea mammals or turtles or to use their ovules, except those meant for scientific research by permission of the Ministry. e- To throw oils or fuel in the sea waters of the Republic. f- To throw caught marine creatures that are fit for food to the sea. g- To cast away marine creatures that are unfit for food as defined by the Ministry except after mincing. h- Selling, purchasing, importing, transporting and conveying those species from marine creatures that are dedicated for breeding without permission from the Ministry. i- Fishing, possessing, handling, landing, selling and marketing any type of the marine creatures, whose measurements and weights are lesser than those limits permitted. j- To exploit sea alga or sponges or any other types or species without obtaining a permission from the Ministry.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 52

    PDF (page 13)Source URL

    It is not permissible for any natural or corporate body to do the following: d- To catch whales, sea mammals or turtles or to use their ovules, except those meant for scientific research by permission of the Ministry.

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 65

    PDF (page 15)Source URL

    The provisions of this law shall be applied on the sea waters of the Republic in a manner that would not contravene with the laws, agreements, Arab and international conventions in force, in which our country is a participant.

Observers

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 2

    PDF (page 2)Source URL

    –Defines a monitor as "The person appointed by the Ministry who undertakes the collection of all data and information related to fishing on boats and landing centers." –Defines an inspector as: "The person appointed by the Ministry who carries out the requirements of surveillance on the fishing boats and fisheries installations."

  • Article 47

    PDF (page 12)Source URL

    The Ministry shall undertake periodical monitoring and control over the factories and plants of processing, canning and storing marine creatures and the means of their transportation to make sure that they are sound and are in conformity with the specifications and in coordination with the concerned parties.

  • Article 48

    PDF (page 12)Source URL

    The monitoring officers subordinated to the Ministry shall assume the nature of judicial control with relation to any breaching related to the implementation of the provisions of this law and the regulations. A resolution shall have to be issued by the Minister of Justice for their appointment on submission by the Minister and the regulations shall define their assignments, powers and the conditions of their appointment.

Transshipment

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 4

    PDF (page 4)Source URL

    a- Any fishing boat or receiving boat shall be prohibited from practicing any fishing or receiving activity or transportation of marine creatures unless provided with the necessary license in accordance with the provisions of this law and its executive regulations.

Vessel Registration & License Management

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 8

    PDF (page 6)Source URL

    The Ministry shall undertake the responsibility of supervising the organization of the fishing and exploitation of the marine creatures and their development in a manner that would ensure an increase in their returns and the supporting of the national economy. To this end it shall assume the following powers: 10. To keep registries, in which shall be recorded all details concerning all persons who have relationship with fishing operations and the different fishing boats permitted to carry out fishing and transportation of marine creatures.

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 23

    PDF (page 8)Source URL

    Without breaching the provisions of article (52) of this law, any person practicing the activity of artisanal fishing shall be banned from the following: c- The practicing of fishing activity without carrying the necessary licenses in accordance with the provisions of this law.

  • Article 25

    PDF (page 9)Source URL

    Each person owing or hiring an industrial boat shall be banned from the following: 1- To fish in the sea waters of the Republic except by an agreement to be made with the Ministry and a license issued by it. No abdication of this license to others is allowed. 2- To practice the activity of fishing in the zones, in which he is not permitted to fish.