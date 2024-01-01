YemenOversight BodyThe Ministry of Fish WealthRegistry ClosedSOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1990TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions1 lawObservers2 lawsTransshipment2 lawsVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management1 lawVessel Tracking1 lawLawsFisheries LawFishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementResolution of Prime Minister No. 296 of 2006 Regarding Executive Regulations for Law No. 2 of 2006 Concerning Organization and Exploitation of Aquatic Organisms and their ProtectionObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Tracking