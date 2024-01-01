Translated text:

A vessel is considered to be engaged in IUU fishing when it is shown that, in violation of the measures for the conservation and management of biological resources, it has carried out the following actions: a)- Fishing without a license or without a valid authorization issued by the competent authority under the terms defined in the LRBA; b)- Failure to comply with their obligations to record and declare catch data or related data, including data to be transmitted by the satellite vessel monitoring system or prior notifications under Article 9 of this Regulation; c)- Fishing in a reserve area, during a closed season, without a quota or after a quota has been exhausted or beyond a permitted depth; d)- Use of prohibited gear or gear that does not comply with the provisions of the concession title; e)- Falsifying or concealing the vessel's marks, identity or registration number; f)- Transhipment or participation in joint operations with vessels identified in IUU fishing; g)- Loading on board, transhipment or unloading of fish of a size smaller than that provided for in the LRBA, in the case of a foreign fishing vessel of sizes not authorized under international legislation; h)- Lack of nationality, thus constituting a stateless vessel under international law.