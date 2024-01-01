National Fishing Law
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 14Translated text:
Experimental fishing by natural or legal persons, national or foreign, or international organizations with vessels under national or foreign flag, shall require authorization granted by the Enforcement Authority, following a favorable opinion from the Federal Fisheries Council. The Enforcement Authority shall have free access to all information derived from scientific and technical research and shall have the authority to designate representatives from the INIDEP (National Institute for Fisheries Research and Development) who, as observers, shall witness the work and verify that it complies with the conditions and limits established.