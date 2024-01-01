Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Act 1985

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 32

    PDF (page 21)Source URL

    (1) No person shall import into Canada or export from Canada, or attempt to so import or export, any shark fins or parts of shark fins that are not attached to a shark carcass except in accordance with a permit issued under subsection (2).

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 33

    PDF (page 22)Source URL

    No person shall purchase, sell or possess any fish that has been caught in contravention of this Act or the regulations.

  • Article 38

    PDF (page 39)Source URL

    (4) Every person shall without delay notify an inspector, a fishery officer, a fishery guardian or an authority prescribed by the regulations of the death of fish that is not authorized under this Act, or of a serious and imminent danger of such occurrence, if the person at any material time (a) owns or has the charge, management or control of the work, undertaking or activity that resulted in the occurrence or the danger of the occurrence; or (b) causes or contributes to the occurrence or the danger of the occurrence.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 34

    PDF (page 25)Source URL
    1. (1) The Minister may establish standards and codes of practice for (a) the avoidance of death to fish and harmful alteration, disruption or destruction of fish habitat; (b) the conservation and protection of fish or fish habitat; and (c) the prevention of pollution. Content (2) The standards and codes of practice may specify procedures, practices or standards in relation to works, undertakings and activities during any phase of their construction, operation, modification, decommissioning or abandonment.

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 78

    PDF (page 77)Source URL

    Except as otherwise provided in this Act, every person who contravenes this Act or the regulations is guilty of (a) an offense punishable on summary conviction and liable, for a first offense, to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dollars and, for any subsequent offense, to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both; or (b) an indictable offense and liable, for a first offense, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars and, for any subsequent offense, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

Species at Risk Act

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?