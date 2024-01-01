Fisheries Act 1985
In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?
Article 78
Except as otherwise provided in this Act, every person who contravenes this Act or the regulations is guilty of (a) an offense punishable on summary conviction and liable, for a first offense, to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dollars and, for any subsequent offense, to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both; or (b) an indictable offense and liable, for a first offense, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars and, for any subsequent offense, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.