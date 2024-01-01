(1) Every Canadian vessel must have a person — the authorized representative — who is responsible under this Act for acting with respect to all matters relating to the vessel that are not otherwise assigned by this Act to any other person. Qualified person, bare-boat charterer or owner (2) Subject to subsections (3) and (4), the authorized representative of a Canadian vessel is (a) in the case of a vessel whose owner has entered into an arrangement with a qualified person, including an operator of the vessel, under which they are responsible for the matters referred to in subsection (1), the qualified person; (b) in the case of a vessel described in section 48, the bare-boat charterer; or (c) in any other case, the owner of the vessel. Representative if more than one owner (3) In the case of a Canadian vessel that is owned by more than one person, the owners must appoint as the authorized representative one of themselves or, in accordance with paragraph (2)(a), a qualified person. Representative of foreign corporation (4) In the case of a Canadian vessel that is owned by a corporation incorporated under the laws of a state other than Canada, the authorized representative must be (a) a subsidiary of the corporation incorporated under the laws of Canada or a province; (b) an employee or a director in Canada of a branch office of the corporation that is carrying on business in Canada; or (c) a ship management company incorporated under the laws of Canada or a province.