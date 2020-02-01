Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions

Legislative Decree No. 2/2020 approving the general regime regulating fishing activities in national maritime waters and in the high seas

Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?

  • Article 22

    Translated text:

    When negotiating the agreements or contracts for access to fishing in national maritime waters referred to in the previous article, account must be taken of the need to comply with the rules and principles of international law on the protection of marine ecosystems and the conservation of fishery resources, the provisions of this decree-law and of a separate decree-law, as well as other applicable provisions of the law, and must include in particular: c): The obligation to embark a minimum number of national sailors as a condition of the fisheries agreement d) The obligation to take on board a minimum number of national seamen;