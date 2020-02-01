Transshipment

Legislative Decree No. 2/2020 approving the general regime regulating fishing activities in national maritime waters and in the high seas

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 43

    Translated text:
    1. Any transhipment operation at sea in national maritime waters is prohibited and may only be authorized at points, in ports or in bays, duly designated by the competent authority.
    2. Without prejudice to the provisions of the previous paragraph, the transhipment operations can only be authorized in relation to fish or fishing products originating from national maritime waters, of maritime areas under the jurisdiction of the International Commission for Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT), involving vessels registered in that organization, of the maritime areas under the jurisdiction of the member countries of the Sub-Regional Fisheries Commission (CSRP) or other maritime areas with proof that the fish or fish products did not result from IUU fishing.