The application for a fishing license shall be rejected in the following circumstances: a) If, on the basis of the assessment or scientific information available, fishing for the target species referred to in the fishing license application is likely to result in significant damage to the conservation and management of such species and to fishery resources in general, or to marine ecosystems; b) If the applicant has been held administratively or judicially responsible for a very serious offense or two or more serious offenses, as defined in this Decree-Law, within a period of two years prior to the date of the application; c) If the applicant is subject to judicial winding-up proceedings, cessation of payment or bankruptcy or fails to provide adequate financial guarantees; d) If fines for a vessel in the applicant's fleet remain outstanding; e) If the master or fishing vessel concerned has participated in illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities in the two years preceding the license application; f) If the fishing vessel does not comply, on the advice of the competent maritime authority, with the safety and seaworthiness requirements and technical standards defined by national and international standards or does not comply with the standards for working conditions on board; g) If the fishing vessel does not comply with the legislation in force governing the registration and marking of vessels; h) If the other requirements and conditions laid down in this statute and in special legislation for the issue of a fishing license have not been met; i) If the type of fishing involves the capture of accompanying fauna belonging to a fishery whose access is temporarily closed to economic exploitation and utilization or is under a recovery regime; j) If the type of fishing intended to be carried out with the license applied for is temporarily prohibited or access to the fishing zone is temporarily closed, or the sea zone or target species targeted in the application for the fishing license are in a recovery regime, or the sea zone targeted is closed to fishing activities or reserved for another type of fishing; k) If the fishing vessel for which the license application has been made is already the beneficiary of an existing fishing license granted to the same shipowner, applicant or on behalf of a person other than the applicant; l) If the shipowner does not prove that he has a fishing vessel in operational condition for the duration of the license or intends to use the license to trade with other shipowners or their representatives; or m) If the license application is made in favor of a foreign fishing vessel outside the framework of a fisheries agreement with the flag State, or outside the framework of an access agreement with an international intergovernmental organization of which the flag State is a member, or outside the framework of a fisheries contract with foreign fishermen's associations.