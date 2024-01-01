Vessel Tracking

Deliberately shutting down, moving, or interfering with equipment such as vessel position monitoring and automatic identification of fishing vessels, or deliberately reporting false information, changing the name of the vessel, the identification code, the identification of the fishing vessel, or the parameters of the fishing vessel, or changing the main engine of the fishing vessel without authorization;

China has implemented VMS reporting since October, 2006, and it is mandatory that all fishing vessels shall have an operating VMS equipment on board when fishing overseas. Each vessel operating in IATTC area is equipped with an operating VMS on board in line with IATTC VMS Resolution. Regulation on VMS Reporting was issued by our Ministry in 2006 and was revised, thereafter, in 2014, according to which manual reports are compulsory by the vessel/vessel owner should the vessel not able to be automatically polled. For those vessels whose crew members turned off their VMS on board on purpose and/or tampered, the company will be deemed as seriously violating domestic regulations and will face a severe penalty, e.g. their fishing license will be suspended in case of a serious nature.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.