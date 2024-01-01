Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility

DECREE 2256 OF 1991

Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?

  • Article 53

    Translated text:

    All Colombian natural and juridical persons may request to exercise the fishing activity, through the presentation of an application containing the data and requirements that, for each case, are established by the Board of Directors of the INPA. If the applicant is a foreign natural person, he must prove his status of resident in the country, except in the cases of research fishing and sport fishing indicated in this Decree.
    If the applicant is a foreign juridical person, the fishing permit for research fishing or sport fishing as mentioned in Articles 78 and 80 of this Decree can be granted, for which they shall prove their existence and legal representation, constitute a proxy that assumes the representation of the juridical person and identify the natural persons that make up the research or sport team.

Decree 1071 of 2015

Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?

  • Article 2

    Translated text:

    Holders of fishing permits, shipowners and captains shall be jointly liable for any financial penalties imposed for violations committed while using the fishing vessels under their charge.

Law 1851 of 2017

Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?

  • Article 55

    Translated text:

    The Captain of the vessel, the Owner and the holders of the fishing permit shall be liable for the financial penalties imposed to the extent that their individual guilt is proven.