The Captain of the vessel, the Owner and the holders of the fishing permit shall be liable for the financial penalties imposed to the extent that their individual guilt is proven.

All Colombian natural and juridical persons may request to exercise the fishing activity, through the presentation of an application containing the data and requirements that, for each case, are established by the Board of Directors of the INPA. If the applicant is a foreign natural person, he must prove his status of resident in the country, except in the cases of research fishing and sport fishing indicated in this Decree. If the applicant is a foreign juridical person, the fishing permit for research fishing or sport fishing as mentioned in Articles 78 and 80 of this Decree can be granted, for which they shall prove their existence and legal representation, constitute a proxy that assumes the representation of the juridical person and identify the natural persons that make up the research or sport team.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.