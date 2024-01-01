Decret N 2021-790 du 08 Decembre 2021 Determinant Les Modalites de Suivi, Controle et Surveillance des Peches
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 36Translated text:
Any vessel engaging in fishing in waters under Ivorian jurisdiction is required to carry Ivorian technical observers in a proportion of at least 10%.
The procedures for the activity of technical observers, as well as their rights and obligations, are established by an order of the Minister in charge of fisheries.