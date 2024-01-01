Observers

Decret N 2021-790 du 08 Decembre 2021 Determinant Les Modalites de Suivi, Controle et Surveillance des Peches

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 36

    PDF (page 8)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Any vessel engaging in fishing in waters under Ivorian jurisdiction is required to carry Ivorian technical observers in a proportion of at least 10%.

    The procedures for the activity of technical observers, as well as their rights and obligations, are established by an order of the Minister in charge of fisheries.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2016

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 1

    PDF (page 3)Source URL
    Translated text:

    For the purposes of this law, we understand by:

    • observer, any person on board a vessel and responsible for observing all activities related to catching, fishing gear, quality and conservation of fish products, transportation and recording in the logbook.