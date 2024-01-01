Translated text:
The following shall be punished with imprisonment from one to five years and a fine from 50,000,000 francs to 300,000,000 francs or one of these two penalties only:
- fishing in prohibited areas and during prohibited periods;
- violate the monitoring, control and surveillance measures prescribed by the competent authority, in particular measures related to satellite control systems;
- use all types of fishing gear, all means or devices that have the effect of making the opening of the net less than the minimum authorized opening or reducing the selective action of the fishing gear;
- use prohibited fishing equipment and methods, including prohibited fishing nets and nets whose mesh size does not comply with the permitted dimensions;
- Using a fishing vessel for a type of operation other than that for which it is authorized in the license category it does not hold;
- using explosives or toxic substances for fishing purposes, holding them or transporting them without authorization on board a fishing vessel;
- using submerged lights for fishing purposes;
- fishing with chalut bosuf;
- use any other means of fishing contrary to this law and its implementing texts;
- failing to comply with the rules on related fishing operations;
- making unauthorized transshipments of catches;
- carrying out clandestine landing of catches;
- violating the obligation to unload catches in the ports of the State of Côte d'Ivoire;
- violate the declaration obligations, through failure to declare, incomplete declarations or misleading declarations;
- failing to comply with the rules on the processing and marketing of fishery products;
- not complying with the conditions of the fishing license;
- knowingly holding, buying or selling IUU fishery products;
In the event of a conviction, the judge will order the confiscation of the products and catches resulting from the offense.
In addition, the confiscation of the fishing gear used may be ordered.
In the cases provided for in point 6 of paragraph 1, explosives and substances shall be confiscated.
Attempting the offenses provided for in this article is punishable.