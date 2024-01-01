Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility

Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2016

Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?

  • Article 101

    PDF (page 24)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Any captain of an Ivorian vessel who fishes without authorization in waters under Ivorian jurisdiction shall be punished by imprisonment from one to five years or a fine from 200,000,000 francs to 1,000,000,000 francs.

    On conviction, the judge may order the confiscation of the proceeds of the offense, the gear and the fishing vessel.

    In addition, the sale of the products, gear and fishing vessel may be ordered.

    Attempts to commit the offenses provided for in this article shall be punishable.

  • Article 102

    PDF (page 25)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Any captain of an Ivorian vessel who fishes without authorization in waters under Ivorian jurisdiction shall be punished with imprisonment from one month to five years or a fine of 50,000,000 francs to 100,000,000 francs.

    On conviction, the judge may order the confiscation of the proceeds of the offense, the gear and the fishing vessel.

    Attempted offenses under this article are punishable.

  • Article 105

    PDF (pages 25-26)Source URL
    Translated text:

    The following shall be punished with imprisonment from one to five years and a fine from 50,000,000 francs to 300,000,000 francs or one of these two penalties only:

    • fishing in prohibited areas and during prohibited periods;
    • violate the monitoring, control and surveillance measures prescribed by the competent authority, in particular measures related to satellite control systems;
    • use all types of fishing gear, all means or devices that have the effect of making the opening of the net less than the minimum authorized opening or reducing the selective action of the fishing gear;
    • use prohibited fishing equipment and methods, including prohibited fishing nets and nets whose mesh size does not comply with the permitted dimensions;
    • Using a fishing vessel for a type of operation other than that for which it is authorized in the license category it does not hold;
    • using explosives or toxic substances for fishing purposes, holding them or transporting them without authorization on board a fishing vessel;
    • using submerged lights for fishing purposes;
    • fishing with chalut bosuf;
    • use any other means of fishing contrary to this law and its implementing texts;
    • failing to comply with the rules on related fishing operations;
    • making unauthorized transshipments of catches;
    • carrying out clandestine landing of catches;
    • violating the obligation to unload catches in the ports of the State of Côte d'Ivoire;
    • violate the declaration obligations, through failure to declare, incomplete declarations or misleading declarations;
    • failing to comply with the rules on the processing and marketing of fishery products;
    • not complying with the conditions of the fishing license;
    • knowingly holding, buying or selling IUU fishery products;

    In the event of a conviction, the judge will order the confiscation of the products and catches resulting from the offense.

    In addition, the confiscation of the fishing gear used may be ordered.

    In the cases provided for in point 6 of paragraph 1, explosives and substances shall be confiscated.

    Attempting the offenses provided for in this article is punishable.

  • Article 106

    PDF (pages 26-27)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Any person who:

    • catches, keeps, markets or sells species whose sizes or weights are below the prescribed standards;
    • catches by retention of aquatic species in violation of the prescribed provisions;
    • violating the rules on by-catches and their destination;
    • fails to comply with the obligation to communicate statistical data and information on catches contained in fishing logs and provides false or incomplete data or information;
    • fails to comply with the rules on the limitation of catches of certain species, set at a maximum authorized catch;
    • violate the provisions on reducing post-catch losses;

    In the event of a conviction, the judge will order the confiscation of the products and catches resulting from the infringement.

    In addition, confiscation of the fishing gear used may be ordered.

  • Article 107

    PDF (page 27)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Anyone who:

    • makes false declarations on the technical specifications of logbooks, in particular those relating to the registered gross tonnage of fishing vessels intended to operate in the waters under the jurisdiction of Côte d'Ivoire;
    • fails to comply with the obligation to report entries and exits, as well as the positions of fishing vessels and catches;
    • violate the provisions on the marking of fishing vessels;
    • violate the provisions on the safety of fishing gear;
    • violating the rules on the import, export, construction, retransformation or modification of one of the fishing vessel's technical characteristics;
    • fails to notify the landing or transhipment within the prescribed time limit.

    Attempts to commit the infringements provided for in this article shall be punishable.

  • Article 108

    PDF (pages 27-28)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Artisanal fisheries shall be punishable by imprisonment for three months to one year and a fine of 500,000 francs to 5,000,000 francs or one of these two penalties, any person who:

    • fishes without a license;
    • violates the safety rules;
    • fishes during prohibited periods;
    • fishes in prohibited areas;
    • violates the provisions on boat identification;
    • violate the rules on the mesh size of nets;
    • using explosives or toxic substances for fishing purposes or possessing or transporting them without authorization on board artisanal fishing canoes;
    • catching without authorization, landing, marketing and selling species whose sizes or weights are not within the minimum authorized;
    • capture or detain biological species whose capture is prohibited;
    • destroying or concealing evidence of infringement of the rules prescribed by this law and the regulations drawn up for its application;

    In the event of a conviction, the judge will order the confiscation of the products and catches obtained as a result of the crime.

    In addition, confiscation of the fishing gear used may be ordered.

    In the cases provided for in point 7 of this article, explosives or substances shall be confiscated.