Any captain of an Ivorian vessel who fishes without authorization in waters under Ivorian jurisdiction shall be punished by imprisonment from one to five years or a fine from 200,000,000 francs to 1,000,000,000 francs.

On conviction, the judge may order the confiscation of the proceeds of the offense, the gear and the fishing vessel.

In addition, the sale of the products, gear and fishing vessel may be ordered.

Attempts to commit the offenses provided for in this article shall be punishable.