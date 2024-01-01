Fisheries Act
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 64
(3) An access arrangement shall include the provisions required to implement minimum terms and conditions of fisheries access in accordance with this Act, including (c) provisions that the owner, charterer, operator, master or any other person responsible for the operation of a licensed vessel shall not tranship fish at sea except only at designated times and places and in accordance with this Act, and
Articles 132
(1) Unless authorised in writing by the Commission, a fishing vessel shall not be used for transshipment of fish in the fishery waters without the supervision of an authorised officer or under any other arrangement and conditions approved in advance by the Council. (2) The master, owner or charterer of a vessel used in contravention of subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than $100,000 and not more than $2 million in respect of a foreign fishing vessel, or a local industrial or semi-industrial fishing vessel, or (b) two hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than one thousand penalty units in the case of a canoe, and in addition to the fine, all the fish and fish products on the vessel shall be confiscated to the Republic.
Articles 133
(1) Unless otherwise provided in this Act, a person shall not tranship or export tuna in or from the fishery waters without (a) a licence or an authorisation issued or granted by the Minister on the rec- ommendation of the Commission, and (b) first landing all the tuna in the Republic. (2) A person who acts contrary to subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than $10,000 and not exceeding $1 million. (3) Regulations may be made to provide further for matters relating to tuna fishing.