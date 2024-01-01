Vessel Tracking

RA 45 of 2009
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 7
(1) Within the framework of supporting fish resources management policy, the Minister determines: k. fishery vessel monitoring system; (2) Every person who undertakes and/or performs fisheries management is obligated to comply with the provisions as referred to in section (1) on: e. fishery vessel monitoring system; (3) Obligation to adhere to provisions regarding fishery vessel monitoring system as referred to in section (2) point e, is not applicable to small fishers and/or small fish-farmers.