Observers

Fisheries Act

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 22

    PDF (pages 14-15)Source URL

    (1) The Director of Fisheries may designate in writing persons to act as observers on any vessel that is subject to a licence or authorisation under this Act. (3) An observer appointed under subsection (2) who is not a citizen of Kiribati , while in Kiribati waters, is subject to this Act for carrying out his or her duties and enforcing his or her rights. (4) Any person on board a vessel that is licensed or authorised under this Act must allow an observer to board and remain on the vessel for the purpose of carrying out his or her duties.