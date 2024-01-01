Fisheries Act
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 22
(1) The Director of Fisheries may designate in writing persons to act as observers on any vessel that is subject to a licence or authorisation under this Act. (3) An observer appointed under subsection (2) who is not a citizen of Kiribati , while in Kiribati waters, is subject to this Act for carrying out his or her duties and enforcing his or her rights. (4) Any person on board a vessel that is licensed or authorised under this Act must allow an observer to board and remain on the vessel for the purpose of carrying out his or her duties.