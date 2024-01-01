(1) The Director of Fisheries may designate in writing persons to act as observers on any vessel that is subject to a licence or authorisation under this Act. (3) An observer appointed under subsection (2) who is not a citizen of Kiribati , while in Kiribati waters, is subject to this Act for carrying out his or her duties and enforcing his or her rights. (4) Any person on board a vessel that is licensed or authorised under this Act must allow an observer to board and remain on the vessel for the purpose of carrying out his or her duties.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.