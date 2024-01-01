The Fisheries Act of the Maldives No. 14/2019
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 60(k)
(k) Arrest the master, owner, or operator of a vessel detained as a result of the commission of an offense or committing an offense in contravention of this Act, or everyone in the vessel believed to have committed or participated in the commission of such offense. Furthermore, to arrest the operator and all employees of any fish processing facility, offshore platform or ice plant in the maritime zones of the Maldives believed to have committed or is committing an offense in contravention of this Act.