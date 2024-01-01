(k) Arrest the master, owner, or operator of a vessel detained as a result of the commission of an offense or committing an offense in contravention of this Act, or everyone in the vessel believed to have committed or participated in the commission of such offense. Furthermore, to arrest the operator and all employees of any fish processing facility, offshore platform or ice plant in the maritime zones of the Maldives believed to have committed or is committing an offense in contravention of this Act.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.