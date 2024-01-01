Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Law No. 22/2013

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 50

    Translated text:

    In the course of fishing, it shall be expressly prohibited to carry on board or transport, use or attempt to use explosive substances or toxic substances or electrofishing tools likely to weaken, stun, excite or kill aquatic species or otherwise make them easier to catch.

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 98

    Translated text:

    The following are very serious fishing offenses: a) the practice or attempt to practice fishing without a license by nationals or foreigners in the jurisdictional waters of Mozambique waters of Mozambique; b) fishing on the high seas or in the waters of third countries, using a Mozambican fishing vessel, without the authorization; c) Falsifying a fishing license; d) the escape or attempted escape of a fishing vessel after being questioned by inspection agents; e) possession, use or transportation of the substances and products mentioned in article 50 of this Law; f) carrying out related fishing operations which have not been authorized and/or licensed; g) non-use or fraudulent use of the sea turtle exclusion device g) failure to use or fraudulent use of the sea turtle exclusion device; h) the master's refusal to obey orders given by inspection agents, to enter port, to collect fishing gear or to present on-board documents.

  • Article 99

    Translated text:

    For the purposes of this Law and its and other legislation, the following are serious fishing offenses: a) having on board or using fishing gear that does not correspond to the prescribed or authorized specifications; b) the use of nets whose mesh size is smaller than the minimum authorized mesh size or underwater fishing with weapons and artefacts the use of which prohibited; c) the use of a device likely to obstruct or reduce the size of the meshes; d) fishing during prohibited, closed and closed seasons; (e) fishing in areas to which access is prohibited and in places or areas to which are not authorized or not indicated on the fishing license; f) fishing for species whose catch is prohibited; g) fishing for species whose weight or size is less than the the minimum authorized weights and dimensions; h) fishing beyond the quota limit and the minimum number of specimens authorized to be caught or failure to comply with the rules on the control of fishing effort; i) fraudulent alteration of the data on the fishing license; j) providing false statistical information on catches and fishing effort; k) falsifying or concealing information on installed power or the unauthorized introduction of devices that alter it; l) altering, intentionally or unintentionally damaging or interfering in any way with communications or the operation of a satellite tracking device; m) possession, use and/or transportation of the substances and products mentioned in Article 50; n) unauthorized landing, unloading or transhipment of fishery products or in a port other than the one authorized; o) failure by a Mozambican fishing vessel authorized to fish on the high seas to comply with international measures on the conservation and management of the high seas

Terms and conditions for tuna fishing

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 22

    As noted in General Conditions, all tuna fishing vessels shall comply fully with all IOTC resolutions while fishing in Mozambique’s waters. Those special resolutions and requirements are summarized and appended hereto for the information and action by the Master, Owner and Operator of the vessel.