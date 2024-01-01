(1) Except in terms of a right, an exploratory right or an exemption granted under section 62(1)(a) of the Act, a person may not - (a) harvest any species of marine mammal other than the Cape fur seal (Arctocephalus pusillus pusillus) or any species of marine turtle. (b) kill, disturb or maim any penguin (Spheniscidae), grebe (Podicipedidae), albatross (Diomedeidae), petrel, shearwater or prion (Procellariidae), storm petrel (Oceanitidae), pelican (Pelecanidae), gannet (Sulidae), cormorant (Phalacrocoracidae), darter (Anhingidae), heron, egret or bittern (Ardeidae), ibis or spoonbill (Plataleidae), flamingo (Phoenicopteridae), duck or goose (Anatidae), rail, crake, moorhen or coot (Rallidae), jacana (Jacanidae), oystercatcher (Haematopodidae), plover (Charadriidae), turnstone, sandpiper, stint, snipe, curlew or phalarope (Scolopacisae), avocet or stilt (Recurvirostridae) or skua, gull or tern (Laridae) or the eggs of any of those marine resources; or (c) on any island, rock or guano platform or in Namibian waters or on the shore seaward of the high-water mark or in the air above such areas, harvest any bird; (d) kill or maim any great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias). (2) A person who accidentally harvests or otherwise takes a marine resource referred to in subregulation (1) must return it immediately to the sea, or to any other place from which it was harvested or taken, with as little injury as possible. (3) A person referred to in subregulation (2) or person who accidentally kills or maims a marine resource referred to in subregulation (1) must as soon as possible after the incident submit a report in writing to the inspectorate office at the port of entry containing the following information: (a) the harvesting or killing; (b) the species and number of marine resources harvested or killed; and (c) the circumstances under which the harvesting or killing occurred.