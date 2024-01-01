Marine Resources Act
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?
Article 47
(1) No person shall use an explosive, poison or noxious substance to kill or disable any marine animal, and firearms shall be used for such purpose only as may be prescribed. (2) No person shall seek to harvest any marine animal by means of a driftnet, being a gillnet or any other net, or a combination of such nets, with a total length exceeding 2.5 kilometres, or any shorter length as may be prescribed, being placed in the water and allowed to drift for the purpose of trapping or entangling marine resources.