Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Marine Resources Act

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 47

    PDF (page 26)Source URL

    (1) No person shall use an explosive, poison or noxious substance to kill or disable any marine animal, and firearms shall be used for such purpose only as may be prescribed. (2) No person shall seek to harvest any marine animal by means of a driftnet, being a gillnet or any other net, or a combination of such nets, with a total length exceeding 2.5 kilometres, or any shorter length as may be prescribed, being placed in the water and allowed to drift for the purpose of trapping or entangling marine resources.

Regulations relating to the exploitation of marine resources

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 18

    PDF (page 12)Source URL

    (1) Except in terms of a right, an exploratory right or an exemption granted under section 62(1)(a) of the Act, a person may not - (a) harvest any species of marine mammal other than the Cape fur seal (Arctocephalus pusillus pusillus) or any species of marine turtle.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 18

    PDF (page 12)Source URL

    (1) Except in terms of a right, an exploratory right or an exemption granted under section 62(1)(a) of the Act, a person may not - (a) harvest any species of marine mammal other than the Cape fur seal (Arctocephalus pusillus pusillus) or any species of marine turtle. (b) kill, disturb or maim any penguin (Spheniscidae), grebe (Podicipedidae), albatross (Diomedeidae), petrel, shearwater or prion (Procellariidae), storm petrel (Oceanitidae), pelican (Pelecanidae), gannet (Sulidae), cormorant (Phalacrocoracidae), darter (Anhingidae), heron, egret or bittern (Ardeidae), ibis or spoonbill (Plataleidae), flamingo (Phoenicopteridae), duck or goose (Anatidae), rail, crake, moorhen or coot (Rallidae), jacana (Jacanidae), oystercatcher (Haematopodidae), plover (Charadriidae), turnstone, sandpiper, stint, snipe, curlew or phalarope (Scolopacisae), avocet or stilt (Recurvirostridae) or skua, gull or tern (Laridae) or the eggs of any of those marine resources; or (c) on any island, rock or guano platform or in Namibian waters or on the shore seaward of the high-water mark or in the air above such areas, harvest any bird; (d) kill or maim any great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias). (2) A person who accidentally harvests or otherwise takes a marine resource referred to in subregulation (1) must return it immediately to the sea, or to any other place from which it was harvested or taken, with as little injury as possible. (3) A person referred to in subregulation (2) or person who accidentally kills or maims a marine resource referred to in subregulation (1) must as soon as possible after the incident submit a report in writing to the inspectorate office at the port of entry containing the following information: (a) the harvesting or killing; (b) the species and number of marine resources harvested or killed; and (c) the circumstances under which the harvesting or killing occurred.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 23

    PDF (page 15)Source URL

    (1) A person may not, without a written authorisation by the Minister, leave any fishing gear or any other non-biodegradable object utilised for harvesting marine resources on or in the sea or on the sea shore on the termination of harvesting. (2) A person who leaves the fishing gear or any other non-biodegradable object referred to in subregulation (1) on or in the sea or on the sea shore must obtain a written permission from the Minister before removing such gear or object. (3) The Minister may cause fishing gear or any other non-biodegradable object referred to in subregulation (1) and left on or in the sea or on the sea shore to be removed by any other person designated by the Minister for that purpose. (4) Any costs incurred in connection with the removal of any fishing gear or any other non-biodegradable object contemplated in subregulation (3) may be recovered from the person by whom the gear or object was left on or in the sea or on the sea shore, which costs constitute a debt owing to the State.

  • Article 24

    PDF (page 15)Source URL

    (1) A person may not discharge waste generated on a fishing vessel into the sea, except biodegradable household waste or fish offal. (2) Waste, other than biodegradable household waste or fish offal, must be taken back to port and disposed of in a manner satisfactory to the authority responsible for the disposal of waste in the port in which such waste is landed. (3) Biodegradable household waste or fish offal may be dumped into the sea beyond a distance of two nautical miles from the low-water line. (4) A person may not discard any marine resources harvested, or taken as by-catch during harvesting, for commercial purposes and - (a) for which the Minister has determined a total allowable catch in terms of section 38 of the Act; (b) which are subject to measures in terms of section 39 of the Act; or (c) for the discarding of which the Minister has granted an exemption in terms of section 62 of the Act. (5) For the purposes of subregulations (1), (2) and (3), “fish offal” means viscera, which are the internal organs of the body, head and fins of a fish.