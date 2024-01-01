Marine Resources Act
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 7
(1) There shall be fisheries observers who shall be appointed by the agency to- (a) observe the harvesting, handling, and processing of marine resources and related operations and to record data concerning such operations; (b) collect and record biological and other information related to activities governed by this Act; (c) collect samples of marine resources harvested; (d) report to the agency any observations and information obtained under this subsection; and (e) perform such other activities as may be agreed upon between the Minister and the agency, but not inconsistent with paragraphs (a) to (d). (2) The Minister may require a person harvesting marine resources, under a right, an exploratory right or a fisheries agreement to (a) carry a fisheries observer aboard any fishing vessel; b) admit a fisheries observer to any land and any premises used for harvesting marine resources; (c) allow the fisheries observer referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) access to all parts of the fishing vessel, land and premises as well as to any records, documents and marine resources found there; (d) provide reasonable accommodation for the fisheries observer referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b); and (e) allow the fisheries observer referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) the use of all equipment necessary for the performance of his or her functions.
Article 7
(1) There shall be fisheries observers who shall be appointed by the agency to- (a) observe the harvesting, handling, and processing of marine resources and related operations and to record data concerning such operations; (b) collect and record biological and other information related to activities governed by this Act; (c) collect samples of marine resources harvested; (d) report to the agency any observations and information obtained under this subsection; and (e) perform such other activities as may be agreed upon between the Minister and the agency, but not inconsistent with paragraphs (a) to (d). (2) The Minister may require a person harvesting marine resources, under a right, an exploratory right or a fisheries agreement to (a) carry a fisheries observer aboard any fishing vessel; b) admit a fisheries observer to any land and any premises used for harvesting marine resources; (c) allow the fisheries observer referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) access to all parts of the fishing vessel, land and premises as well as to any records, documents and marine resources found there; (d) provide reasonable accommodation for the fisheries observer referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b); and (e) allow the fisheries observer referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) he use of all equipment necessary for the performance of his or her functions.
Article 8
There is hereby established a juristic person to be known as the Fisheries Observer Agency.