(1) Where the holder of a right, an exploratory rig lit, a quota or a licence - (a) has furnished information which is untrue or incomplete in connection with his or her application for the right, the exploratory right, the quota or the licence; (b) contravenes or fails to comply with a condition imposed under this Act in respect of the right, the exploratory right, the quota or the licence; (c) contravenes or fails to comply with a provision of this Act; or (d) is convicted of an offense under this Act, the Permanent Secretary shall, by written notice delivered to the holder of such right, exploratory right, quota or licence or sent by registered post to the holder's last known address, request the holder to show cause, in writing, within a period of 21 days from the date of the notice, why such right, exploratory right, quota or licence should not be suspended, cancelled or reduced. (2) The Permanent Secretary shall, after expiry of the period of 21 days referred to in subsection (1) (a) refer the matter, together with any reasons furnished by the holder of the right, the exploratory right, the quota or the licence, to the Minister for the Minister's decision; and (b) if no response has been received from the holder of the right, the exploratory right, the quota or the licence, suspend such right, exploratory right, quota or licence until such time as a response is received and shall inform the holder thereof. (3) Where a matter is referred to the Minister under subsection (2), the Minister may (a) suspend the right, the exploratory right, the quota or the licence in question for a period determined by the Minister; (b) cancel the right, the exploratory right, the quota or the licence in question from a date determined by the Minister; (c) reduce the duration or the amount of the right, the exploratory right, the quota or the licence in question; (d) amend the conditions of the right, the exploratory right, the quota or the licence in question; or (e) decide not to take any action on the matter. (4) Notwithstanding subsections (1), (2) and (3), the Minister may, whenever he or she is of the opinion that it is in the interest of the promotion, protection or utilization on a sustainable basis of a particular marine resource, at any time by written notice to the holder of a right, an exploratory right, a quota or a licence in respect of that resource, suspend, cancel or reduce the duration or the amount of, or amend the conditions of such right, exploratory right, quota or licence. (5) Notwithstanding subsections (1), (2) and (3), where a licensee has committed one of the actions contemplated by subsection (1) or is convicted of an offense under this Act, the Minister may, by giving due notice by such means as may appear most effective in the circumstances, suspend the validity of the licence in respect of harvesting any marine resource outside Namibian waters, for such period as the Minister considers fit.