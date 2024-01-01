Transshipment

(1) No person shall land, at any place outside New Zealand, any fish, aquatic life, or seaweed taken in New Zealand fisheries waters unless the landing outside New Zealand has the prior approval of the chief executive and is in accordance with any conditions imposed by the chief executive. (2) For the purposes of subsection (1), fish, aquatic life, or seaweed shall be deemed to have been landed at a place outside New Zealand if— (a) it is transported beyond the outer limits of the exclusive economic zone by the vessel that took it; or (b) it is taken (otherwise than from a vessel) and transferred to a vessel and then transported (whether in that vessel or any other vessel) beyond the outer limits of the exclusive economic zone without having been lawfully purchased or acquired by a licensed fish receiver in New Zea‐ land before transportation; or (c) it is transhipped, from the vessel that took the fish, aquatic life, or seaweed, to another vessel. (3) The conditions that may be imposed on any approval granted under subsection (1) include conditions relating to 1 or more of the following: (a) the vessel that will take the fish, aquatic life, or seaweed: (b) any vessel which will receive the fish, aquatic life, or seaweed: (c) the manner and conditions under which the storage, transportation, tran‐ shipment, recording, reporting, landing, and disposal of the fish, aquatic life, or seaweed will take place. (4) [Repealed] (5) Subsection (1) does not apply if the fish, aquatic life, or seaweed was lawfully taken by a person under a foreign fishing licence issued under section 83. (6) Every person commits an offense and is liable to the penalty set out in section 252(3) who contravenes subsection (1).