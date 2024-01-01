commercial fisher: (a) means a person who holds a fishing permit issued under section 91; and (b) for the purposes of sections 72 and 75, includes— (i) a person who holds a high seas fishing permit; and (ii) a person using a New Zealand ship who, in the judgment of the chief executive, holds a valid authority from a foreign country to take highly migratory species in the national fisheries jurisdiction of that foreign country.Holder, in relation to any permit, authority, approval, permission, licence, or certificate, means the person to whom the permit, authority, approval, permission, licence, or certificate has been issued, granted, or given; and holds and held have corresponding meanings. Master, in relation to any vessel, means any person for the time being having command or charge of the vessel. Operator, in relation to a vessel, means the person who, by virtue of ownership, a lease, a sublease, a charter, a subcharter, or otherwise, for the time being has lawful possession and control of the vessel.

Owner: (a) in relation to any vessel, means any person by whom the vessel is owned: (b) in relation to any quota or annual catch entitlement, means the person shown as the owner in the appropriate register kept under Part 8. Vessel means any description of vessel, aircraft, hovercraft, submersible vessel, or other vessel of whatever size.