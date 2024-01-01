Fisheries Management Act (Amendment) 2015
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 10
New Sections 40A and 40B. The Principal Act is amended by inserting the following new sections after Section 40 as follows: 40A. Interpretation. In this section, "international conservation and management measures" means measures to conserve or manage fish that are adopted and applied in accordance with the relevant rules of international law as reflected in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the FAO Compliance Agreement and the United Nations Fish Stocks Agreement either by global, regional or sub-regional organisations, or by treaties or arrangements to which Papua New Guinea is a party, or is a cooperaring non contracting party, or is otherwise bound by their provisions. 40B. GIVING EFFECT TO INTERNATIONAL CONSERVATION AND MANAGEMENT MEASURES (NEW SECTION 40A). (1) The Minister shall publish in the National Gazette a list of the global, regional or sub-regional organisations or arrangements to which Papua New Guinea is a party or a cooperating non contracting party. (2) The Minister shall, upon receiving a recommendation from the Board of the National Fisheries Authority, publish a notice in the National Gazette, the international conservation and management measures which shall have the force oflaw in Papua New Guinea and on all fishing vessels registered in Papua New Guinea and in doing so the Notice may specify that only a certain part or parts of an intemational conservation and management measure shall have such effect. (3) An intemational conservation and management measure shall apply in the internal waters, archipelagic waters and territorial sea only to the extent that is specifically stated in any Notice giving effect to an intemational conservation and management measure to apply in such waters.
In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?
Article 12
NEW SECTIONS 41A AND 41B."41A. REFUSAL TO GRANT A LICENCE. (1) Without prejudice to the power ofthe Board to issue licences under Section 41, the Board shall refuse to grant a fishing licence -(c) where it has been established that the vessel has been involved in the commission of a serious violation of an international conservation "41B. SUSPENSION OR CANCELLATION. (1) A fishing licence may be suspended or cancelled -(c) where the Board has reason to believe that the vessel has been used in the commission of a serious violation of an international conservation and management measure;