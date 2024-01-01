(1) Without prejudice to the power of the Board to issue licences under Section 41, the Board shall refuse to grant a fishing licence - (a) if the vessel, its owners, charterers or operators are not in good standing; or (b) if the vessel is on a list of fishing vessels maintained by a regional fisheries management organisation of vessels that are believed to have engaged in illegal, unreported, or unregulated fishing; or (c) where it has been established that the vessel has been involved in the commission of a serious violation of an international conservation and management measure until such time as all outstanding sanctions imposed in respect of the violation have been complied with; or

(d) if there is reason to believe that the vessel has engaged in trafficking of people, drug trafficking, or has treated fish workers on board in a cruel or inhumane manner. (2) The Board shall not issue a fishing licence in respect of a vessel unless satisfied that Papua New Guinea will be able to exercise effectively its responsibilities under applicable international conservation and management measures with respect to that vessel.

(3) Subject to the provisions of Subsections (4) and (6), the Board shall not issue a fishing licence in respect of any fishing vessel, if that vessel was previously authorised to be used for fishing on the high seas by a foreign state, but - (a) the foreign state suspended such authorisation because the vessel undermined the effectiveness of international conservation and management measures, and the suspension has not expired; or

(b) the foreign state, within the last three years preceding the application for a licence under this section, withdrew such authorisation because the vessel undermined the effectiveness of international conservation and management measures; or (c) the vessel is at the time of application for a fishing licence on a list of vessels maintained by a global or regional fisheries organisation that are believed to have engaged in illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing. (4) The restriction in Subsection (3) does not apply if the ownership of the vessel has changed since the vessel undermined international conservation and management measures, and the new owner has provided sufficient evidence to the Board demonstrating that the previous owner or operator has no further legal, beneficial or financial interest in the vessel.

(5) A decision by the Board under Subsection (2) of this section shall not be justiciable in a court of law or in summary proceedings under Part VII. (6) A person who knowingly or recklessly provides any information required to be given under this section which is false in a material particular commits an offense and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine in accordance '\.th this Act, and in addition the applicable licence may be suspended or cancelled.

41B: Suspension or Cancellation. (1) A fishing licence may be suspended or cancelled - (a) where it appears to the Board that it is necessary or expedient to do so for the conservation or management of living marine resources; or (b) where the Board has reason to believe that a vessel has been engaged in illegal, unreported, or unregulated fishing; or (c) where the Board has reason to believe that the vessel has been used in the commission of a serious violation of an international conservation and management measure; or (d) where the Board has reason to believe that the vessel has been involved in trafficking of people, drug trafficking, or has treated fish workers on Board in a cruel or inhumane manner; or (e) where a vessel is removed from good standing; or (f) where a vessel is not registered or flagged in accordance with Papua New Guinea law; or (g) where a foreign state has removed any authorisation for the vessel to fish; or (h) where a vessel has been involved in two or more offenses referred to in Section 58(1) in the preceding two years. (2) Before a fishing licence is suspended or cancelled, the holder of the licence shall be informed of the intention to suspend or cancel and give reasons for the proposed action.

(3) A decision to suspend or cancel a fishing licence shall be communicated to the vessel master and holder of the licence as soon as practicable after the decision is made along with the reasons for the suspension or cancellation and shall be reviewed at periods no longer than 21 days. (4) The licence holder shall be given 21 days to make submissions in respect of any decision to suspend or cancel a licence.