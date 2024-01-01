Translated text:

The Minister responsible for Maritime Fisheries shall set by decree the conditions for the creation, organization and operation of the registers of artisanal fishing vessels at the level of each maritime fishing region and at the national level.

Artisanal fishing vessels shall be registered in the registers after their registration according to the rules provided for by decree of the Minister responsible for Maritime Fisheries. The information required during the registration of artisanal fishing vessels shall be used for registration in the registers.

The registers of artisanal fishing vessels shall be used for the purposes of development, management and conservation of fishery resources.