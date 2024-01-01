The Minister may make regulations for carrying into effect the provisions of this Act. (2) k) the terms and conditions governing the placing or setting of FADs and regulating fishng intheir vicinity.

(1) Subject to the regulations, a person shall not place or set any fish aggregating device without the written authorisation of the Authority in Seychelles waters. (2) The Authority may, under such terms and conditions as it may determine or as otherwise prescribed, authorise the placing or setting of fish aggregating device under subsection (1).

A person shall not: a) use any poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish or in any way rendering such fish more easily caught; or b)carry or have in his or herpossession or control on board a vess any explosive, poison or other' noxious substance in circumstances indicating anintention of using such explosive, poison or other noxious substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a).

(2) Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (1), regulations may provide for– (a) closed seasons; (b) closed areas or waters; (c) species offish to be regulated; (d) specifications of authorised gear; (e) size or other characteristics of fish; (f) prohibited fishing method and gear; (g) limitation of catch or effort by restricting entry or by determining a total allowable catch or total allowable effort including the establishment of any quota system allocating catch or effort; (h) fishing capacity controls; and (i) by-catch, discards and habitats to be avoided.

The objects of the Authority under this Act shall be to provide for the effective management and sustainable development of fisheries in accordance with- (a) internationally recognised norms, standards and best practice including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982) and the Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries, 1995 of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Indian Ocean Tuna Commission Conservation and Management measures; Fisheries Act, 2014 S(3) An agreement negotiated under subsection (1) shall include provisions establishing the responsibility of those other states, intergovernmental organisations or associations representing foreign fishing vessel owners, to take all necessary measures to ensure compliance by their fishing vessels in Seychelles waters with - (c) any international fisheries conservation and management measures;

No person shall on board a fishing vessel remove fins from sharks except under and in accordance with an authorisation issued in respect of that vessel by SFA.

