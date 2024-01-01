Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Act (No.20 of 2014)

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 4

    The objects of the Authority under this Act shall be to provide for the effective management and sustainable development of fisheries in accordance with- (a) internationally recognised norms, standards and best practice including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982) and the Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries, 1995 of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Indian Ocean Tuna Commission Conservation and Management measures; Fisheries Act, 2014 S(3) An agreement negotiated under subsection (1) shall include provisions establishing the responsibility of those other states, intergovernmental organisations or associations representing foreign fishing vessel owners, to take all necessary measures to ensure compliance by their fishing vessels in Seychelles waters with - (c) any international fisheries conservation and management measures;

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 6

    (2) Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (1), regulations may provide for– (a) closed seasons; (b) closed areas or waters; (c) species offish to be regulated; (d) specifications of authorised gear; (e) size or other characteristics of fish; (f) prohibited fishing method and gear; (g) limitation of catch or effort by restricting entry or by determining a total allowable catch or total allowable effort including the establishment of any quota system allocating catch or effort; (h) fishing capacity controls; and (i) by-catch, discards and habitats to be avoided.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 31

    A person shall not: a) use any poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish or in any way rendering such fish more easily caught; or b)carry or have in his or herpossession or control on board a vess any explosive, poison or other' noxious substance in circumstances indicating anintention of using such explosive, poison or other noxious substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a).

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 32

    (4) A person shall not kill, chase, take any marine mammal alive or dead in Seychelles waters.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Article 33

    (1) Subject to the regulations, a person shall not place or set any fish aggregating device without the written authorisation of the Authority in Seychelles waters. (2) The Authority may, under such terms and conditions as it may determine or as otherwise prescribed, authorise the placing or setting of fish aggregating device under subsection (1).

  • Article 77

    The Minister may make regulations for carrying into effect the provisions of this Act. (2) k) the terms and conditions governing the placing or setting of FADs and regulating fishng intheir vicinity.