Transshipment

(1) A person who, within Seychelles or Seychelles waters- (a) on his or her own account, or as partner, agent or employee of another person, lands, tranships, imports or otherwise brings into Seychelles or Seychelles waters, exports, transports, sells, receives, acquires or purchases; or (b) causes or permits a person acting on his or her behalf, or uses a fishing vessel, to land, transship, import or otherwise brings into Seychelles or Seychelles waters, export, transport, sell, receive, acquire or purchase, any fish in contravention of the laws of another State or of an international conservation and management measure, commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding SCR18,750,000.

