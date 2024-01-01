Transshipment

(1) The operator of a fishing vessel intending to engage in, or engaging in transhipment activities shall - (a) apply for and obtain an authorisation for transhipment from the Director; (b) only tranship at the time and port or other location authorised for transhipment and on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed or as may be required by the Director; (c) not carry out any transhipment activities with a carrier vessel that does not hold a valid and applicable licence under this Act; (d) provide 48 hours prior notice of a request to tranship, or such other prior notice as may be prescribed or as may be required by the Director; (e) provide such other information as may be prescribed or as may be required by the Director; (f) comply with such procedures as may be prescribed or as may be required by the Director; (g) submit full reports on the transhipment operations, including such information as may be prescribed or as may be required by the Director, within 24 hours of the operations or such other time as may be prescribed or required; and (h) pay all fees required to be paid under this Act. (2) Any person who contravenes subsection (1)(a) to (g) commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule.