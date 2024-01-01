2015 Fisheries Management Act No. 2
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 2
"operator" means any person who is in charge of, responsible for the operations of, or directs or controls a vessel, including the owner, charterer, master and beneficiary of the economic or financial benefits of the vessel's operation.
"owner" means any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to perform, exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner whether on the person's own behalf or on behalf of another, and includes a person who is the owner jointly with one or more other persons and any manager, director, secretary or pcrson in charge of any corporation which is an owner;
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 38
(3) The Minister, prior to entering into an agreement, shall ensure that- (b) the vessel, its operator, master and beneficial owner have not contravened (i) this Act; (ii) applicable international conservation and management measures; (iii) any other fisheries laws of other States, in any place during the 5-year period prior to application for the licence and, where there have been relevant judicial or administrative proceedings, have not complied with a relevant judgment or deteremination