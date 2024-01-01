"operator" means any person who is in charge of, responsible for the operations of, or directs or controls a vessel, including the owner, charterer, master and beneficiary of the economic or financial benefits of the vessel's operation.

"owner" means any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to perform, exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner whether on the person's own behalf or on behalf of another, and includes a person who is the owner jointly with one or more other persons and any manager, director, secretary or pcrson in charge of any corporation which is an owner;