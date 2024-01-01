Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries law of the Federal Republic of Somalia

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 6

    1. The Ministry shall cooperate and consult with state organs, International Organizations and with Non- Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and other stakeholders in the country, to promote the development traditional and industrial fisheries and other related industries through such measures as: a) Provide employment and capacity building services; b) Conduct scientific researches; c) Promote cooperation between the Ministry and fishing communities; d) Promote markets and marketing of fishery products; e) Provide fishing equipment and develop infrastructures; and f) Promote fishing and aquaculture skills and practices.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 29

    The Captain and the crew of any vessel that violate the provisions of this law shall be deemed criminal and the following penalties will be applicable: 3. Any person using explosives substances, illegal fishing equipment, destroying coral reefs or mangrove trees or sea shells, poison to kill or disable fish, aquatic living organisms shall be brought to a competent court. 5. Fishermen who target sea mammals or other endangered aquatic species shall be prosecuted in a court. 6. Anyone who exports or destroys corals, mangrove trees or any shell without the permission of the Ministry shall be prosecuted. 9. Any vessel or aircraft that commits the offense of dumping industrial or nuclear waste shall be prosecuted for these crimes.

  • Article 30

    1. Anyone found using explosive substances, illegal fishing equipment, fishing during monsoon seasons, destroying coral reefs or mangrove trees or sea shells, shall be liable to a fine between US$ 500,000-$5,000,000.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 29

    The Captain and the crew of any vessel that violate the provisions of this law shall be deemed criminal and the following penalties will be applicable: 5. Fishermen who target sea mammals or other endangered aquatic species shall be prosecuted in a court.

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 30

    1. Penalties for small boats (such as canoes) that violate the fisheries Law shall be fined as follows: E. Where the offense is very serious or repeated, the offender shall be presented before a competent court.

  • Article 31

    1. Whoever commits a serious offense shall have their vessel and equipment confiscated upon the court’s ruling.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 35

    1. No one shall intentionally or unintentionally dump any polluting substances or wastes into the fishing waters of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which may: a. Affect marine resources, birds, the environment and human beings. b. Disrupt fishing activities. c. Pose a threat to sea navigation.

Law of Fisheries Management

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 30

    (1) No person shall: (a) use, permit to be used or attempt to use any explosive, poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; (b) carry on board a vessel, transport or have in his or her possession or control any explosive, poison or other noxious substance for any purpose referred to in subparagraph (a); (c) land, sell receive or possess any fish or fish products, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe they were taken in contravention of subsections (a) or (b). (2) Any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance found on board any vessel shall be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for any purpose referred to in subsection (1)(a). (3) Any person who contravenes subsection (1) (a), (b) or (c) commits an offense and on conviction is liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years, or to both, and in addition any fish or fish products that were taken in violation of subsection (1) shall be forfeited to the State.

  • Article 31

    (1) No person shall use a trawl net for fishing in Somali watersed. (2) Any person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offense and on conviction is liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years, or to both, and in addition any fish or fish products that were taken in violation of subsection (1) shall be forfeited to the State.

  • Article 32

    (1) The Minister may specify requirements for minimum gear size by regulation or in the Official Bulletin and shall post the information on the official website of the Ministry. (2) Any person who contravenes a requirement made under subsection (1), or who contravenes subsections (2) or (3) commits an offense and on conviction is liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years, or to both, and in addition any fish or fish products that were taken in violation of subsection (1), (2) or (3) shall be forfeited to the State.

  • Article 33

    (1) For the purposes of this section: (a) large-scale driftnets” means gillnets or other nets or a combination of nets that are more than two and a half kilometers in length whose purpose is to enmesh, entrap, or entangle fish by drifting on the surface of, or in, the water column; (b) “configured” to use large-scale drift-nets means having on board assembled gear that collectively would allow the vessel to deploy and retrieve large-scale driftnets. (2) The operator of any vessel in Somali waters, or of any Somali vessel within the area of competence of a relevant regional fisheries management organization or otherwise beyond areas of national jurisdiction shall not use large-scale driftnets. (3) An operator of a vessel shall be presumed to have used large-scale driftnets if it is found operating in Somali waters or in the area of competence of a relevant regional fisheries management organization and the vessel is configured to use large-scale driftnets. (4) The operator of a vessel subject to this Act that is configured to use large-scale driftnets shall ensure that such driftnets and related fishing equipment are stowed or secured in such a manner that they are not readily available to be used for fishing. (5) Any operator who does not comply with any requirement in subsections (2), (3) or (4) commits an offense and upon conviction shall be liable to a fine provided in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years, or to both, and in addition, the prohibited gear shall be forfeited to the State and any other penalty provided under this Act.

  • Article 34

    (1) The operator any vessel, including support, supply and auxiliary vessels, in Somali waters or any Somali vessel within the area of competence of a relevant regional fisheries management organization shall not use aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles, as fishing aids unless authorized by the Minister. (2) Aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles used for scientific or monitoring, control or surveillance purposes are not subject to the prohibition set out in subsection (1). (3) Any operator who does not comply with any requirement in subsection (1), unless excepted under subsection (2), commits an offense and upon conviction shall be liable to a fine provided in the First Schedule and any other penalty provided under this Act.

  • Article 35

    (1) The operator of any: (a) vessel in Somali waters equipped with purse seine or longline gear; (b) support, supply or auxiliary vessel in Somali waters; or (c) Somali vessel in areas beyond national jurisdiction within the area of competence of a relevant regional fisheries management organization; engaged in fishing for tuna or tuna-like species is prohibited from using, installing or operating surface or submerged artificial lights, including on drifting fish aggregating devices, for the purpose of aggregating or that are likely to aggregate any fish species. (2) Navigation lights and lights necessary to ensure safe working conditions and artisanal fishing vessels operating within the Fisheries Restricted Zone that do not fall within the requirements of paragraph (1) are not affected by this section. (3) Any operator who does not comply with any requirement in subsection (1) commits an offense and upon conviction shall be liable to a fine provided in the First Schedule and any other penalty provided under this Act.

  • Article 37

    (1) The Minister may by regulation prohibit the use, possession on a vessel, import, purchase or sale of prohibited gear. (2) No person shall use, possess on a vessel, import, purchase or sell gear that is prohibited under this Act or by the Minister in accordance with subsection (1). (3) No person shall use or arrange or permit to be used, and no operator shall carry on board a vessel gear unless it is expressly permitted or authorized under the relevant licence, authorization or permit, except that prohibited gear may be carried on board a vessel where the operator has declared such gear to the Director General prior to entering Somali waters and keeps the gear stowed at all times while in Somali waters. (4) Any person who contravenes subsection (2) or (3) commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years, or to both, and in addition, the prohibited gear shall be forfeited to the State.

  • Article 40

    (1) No person shall buy, sell, possess, export or otherwise trade in fish or fish products taken or obtained in contravention of this Act or an international conservation and management measure, except where such fish or fish products have become the property of the Government after forfeiture. (2) Any person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years, or to both, and in addition, all fish and fish products shall be forfeited to the State. (3) Where a person is charged with an offense under subsection (1), the burden of proof shall be on such person to prove that the fish bought, sold, possessed, exported or otherwise in accordance with this Act or an international conservation and management measure.

  • Article 41

    (1) No person shall, on their own account or in any other capacity: (a) cause or permit a person acting on their behalf to take, buy, sell, import, export, land, tranship, transport, trade, receive or acquire any fish or fish product that was caught in contravention of the laws of another State or of any international conservation and management measure, but does not include fish taken on the high seas contrary to the laws of another State where Somalia does not recognise the jurisdiction of that State over those fish; or (b) use or permit a vessel to be used to engage in fishing or related activities for a purpose referred to in paragraph (a). (2) Notwithstanding any provision in this section, where fish or fish products subject to this section has become the property of Government through forfeiture, Court Order or other judicial process, they may be sold, processed exported or otherwise dealt with in the same manner as other government property and shall not be considered as a product of illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing or related activities. (3) Any person who contravenes any requirement of subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule, or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years, or to both and the fish and fish products shall be forfeited to the State. (4) Notwithstanding any other legislation of Somalia, mistake of fact is not a defence to a prosecution for an offense under this section.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 38

    (1) No person shall in areas under Somalia jurisdiction, or being a citizen of Somalia or associated with a Somali vessel in areas beyond national jurisdiction, with or without intention, abandon or discard any gear, fish or fish product. (2) Any person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years, or to both, and in addition, the prohibited gear shall be forfeited to the State.

Law of Fisheries Management and Development

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 27

    (1) No person shall engage, support or assist in commercial whaling for any species or population of whales in Somali waters or in areas beyond national jurisdiction being a Somali citizen or using a Somali vessel. (2) No person shall engage in fishing for, harm, kill or trade in cetaceans. (3) The operator of a vessel in Somali waters shall ensure that in all fishing and related activities, gear is used and disposed of in a manner that avoids entanglement or any other adverse or harmful impact on cetaceans. (4) The operator of any vessel in Somali waters or any Somali vessel in the area of any relevant regional fisheries management organization shall not intentionally cause or allow a purse seine net to be set around any cetacean or whale shark. (5) Where any cetacean or whale shark is unintentionally trapped in fishing nets or equipment, the operator referred to in subsection (4) shall release it immediately and return it to the sea, and take such other actions as may be provided pursuant to an international conservation and management measure. (6) No person shall settle or conduct fishing operations in such zones as may be proclaimed under this Act as breeding zones for cetaceans. (7) Where any cetacean is trapped in the coastal areas, coastal communities have a duty to release it and return it to Somali waters. (8) Any person who does not comply with any requirement in subsection (1), (2), (3) (4) (5) or (6) commits an offense and upon conviction shall be liable to the fine described in the First Schedule to the Act or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to both.

  • Article 29

    (1) The operator of any vessel used for fishing in Somali waters or of any Somali vessel fishing in areas beyond national jurisdiction: (a) shall ensure that all sharks caught are fully utilised, through retention on the vessel of all parts of the shark excepting head, guts and skins, to the point of first landing; (b) shall not: (i) remove shark fins on board the vessels; and (ii) land, retain on-board, tranship or carry shark fins that are not naturally attached to the carcass at the first point of landing; (c) in respect of sharks landed frozen, shall not: (i) have on board fins that total more than 5% of the weight of sharks, up to the first point of landing where the requirements in paragraph (b) are not applied by the operator; (ii) offload fins and carcasses separately at the point of first landing, unless there is compliance with the 5% ratio through certification, monitoring by an observer, or other appropriate measures approved by the Director General. (2) In order to facilitate on-board storage under section 1(c), shark fins may be partially sliced through and folded against the shark carcass but shall not be removed from the carcass until the first point of landing. (3) The operator of a vessel shall release or cause to be released any species of shark that is caught, for which fishing is not permitted, as soon as possible after the shark is brought alongside the vessel, and to do so in a manner that results in as little harm to the shark as possible. (4) No person shall buy or sell or buy shark fins which have been removed on-board, retained on- board, transhipped or landed in contravention of this Act. (5) Any person who contravenes subsection (1)(a), (b) or (c), (2), (3) or (4) commits an offense and on conviction is liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years, or to both, and in addition any fish or fish products that do not comply with the requirements in sub-section (1) shall be forfeited to the State.

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 82

    (1) The Minister shall, within a reasonable time and taking into account the recommendations of the Director General, grant or deny an application for any licence, authorization, other permission or registration made under this Act, except that issuance shall be denied where so recommended. (2) In recommending the grant or renewal of licences, authorizations, other permissions or registrations under this Act, the Director General shall take into account the extent to which any relevant State, operator, owner, charterer of the vessel or other relevant person or company, or the vessel, as appropriate, has: (e) complied with all applicable international conservation and management measures and such other regional and international standards as may be applicable; (f) been included in the record of authorized vessels of any relevant regional fisheries management organization; (g) not been, or is not associated with a vessel that is on a list of any relevant regional fisheries management organization designating vessels that have engaged in illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing or related activities;

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 144

    (2) In particular, the relevant judicial or administrative proceeding shall take into account, inter alia, the following criteria: (a) the seriousness of the offense, taking into consideration the: (ii) international and national requirements and best practices in relation to serious offenses, including their definition in international fisheries instruments;