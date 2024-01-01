Fisheries law of the Federal Republic of Somalia
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 6
- The Ministry shall cooperate and consult with state organs, International Organizations and with Non- Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and other stakeholders in the country, to promote the development traditional and industrial fisheries and other related industries through such measures as: a) Provide employment and capacity building services; b) Conduct scientific researches; c) Promote cooperation between the Ministry and fishing communities; d) Promote markets and marketing of fishery products; e) Provide fishing equipment and develop infrastructures; and f) Promote fishing and aquaculture skills and practices.
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Article 29
The Captain and the crew of any vessel that violate the provisions of this law shall be deemed criminal and the following penalties will be applicable: 5. Fishermen who target sea mammals or other endangered aquatic species shall be prosecuted in a court.
In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?
Article 30
- Penalties for small boats (such as canoes) that violate the fisheries Law shall be fined as follows: E. Where the offense is very serious or repeated, the offender shall be presented before a competent court.
Article 31
- Whoever commits a serious offense shall have their vessel and equipment confiscated upon the court’s ruling.