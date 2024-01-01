(1) The operator of any vessel used for fishing in Somali waters or of any Somali vessel fishing in areas beyond national jurisdiction: (a) shall ensure that all sharks caught are fully utilised, through retention on the vessel of all parts of the shark excepting head, guts and skins, to the point of first landing; (b) shall not: (i) remove shark fins on board the vessels; and (ii) land, retain on-board, tranship or carry shark fins that are not naturally attached to the carcass at the first point of landing; (c) in respect of sharks landed frozen, shall not: (i) have on board fins that total more than 5% of the weight of sharks, up to the first point of landing where the requirements in paragraph (b) are not applied by the operator; (ii) offload fins and carcasses separately at the point of first landing, unless there is compliance with the 5% ratio through certification, monitoring by an observer, or other appropriate measures approved by the Director General. (2) In order to facilitate on-board storage under section 1(c), shark fins may be partially sliced through and folded against the shark carcass but shall not be removed from the carcass until the first point of landing. (3) The operator of a vessel shall release or cause to be released any species of shark that is caught, for which fishing is not permitted, as soon as possible after the shark is brought alongside the vessel, and to do so in a manner that results in as little harm to the shark as possible. (4) No person shall buy or sell or buy shark fins which have been removed on-board, retained on- board, transhipped or landed in contravention of this Act. (5) Any person who contravenes subsection (1)(a), (b) or (c), (2), (3) or (4) commits an offense and on conviction is liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years, or to both, and in addition any fish or fish products that do not comply with the requirements in sub-section (1) shall be forfeited to the State.